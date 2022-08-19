Ferris Bueller's Day Off Spinoff From Cobra Kai Creators In The Works At Paramount

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is getting a spinoff movie that is reportedly in the works at Paramount Pictures. The creators of Netflix's Karate Kid spinoff series Cobra Kai, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald are all involved, with writer Bill Posley (who wrote for Cobra Kai Season 4) handling the script. The title of the Ferris Bueller spinoff will be Sam and Victor's Day Off, and it will follow two now-iconic bit characters from the original film: the unnamed valets who took Cameron's father's Ferrari on a wild joy ride, before bringing it back to Bueller and Co., leaving them in quite a predicament.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

The valet characters in Ferris Bueller's Day Off were played by actors Richard Edson and Larry Jenkins; the latter died in 2019, Edson has steadily done smaller roles or one-offs in all sorts of TV and film projects (sometimes riffing on his Bueller role) and is still working. Obviously, the spinoff film will be using younger actors for the more expanded story of these two valets.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off has been the rare iconic film of the '80s or '90s era to have escaped remakes and reboots in the 21st-century era of recycled IPs. John Hughes and Matthew Broderick never jumped onto a sequel before the former passed away suddenly of a heart attack in 2009; the only real attempt to reboot the franchise was a Ferris Bueller TV series that Paramount TV and NBC debuted in the summer of 1990 – that show didn't even last a season before cancellation.

But while some may see the headline above and think this spinoff is going to be another terrible attempt to tap into the enduring legacy of Ferris Bueller, Cobra Kai makes a strong case for why optimism is okay in this case. Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald took the '80s trappings and silly "lore" of the first Karate Kid and made it into a legitimately touching and funny rumination on that era of films and those who starred in them – while also revitalizing the core Karate Kid mythology, after several reboot attempts with different core characters. If there is anyone fans trust right now to expand the Ferris Bueller Universe (which is now apparently a thing) and tell a good character story with both human and heart... it's those three.

No release date for Sam and Victor's Day Off has been given.

Source: Deadline