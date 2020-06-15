Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Cast Reunion Teased on Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart

✖

While stuck in quarantine, star Josh Gad has been working almost non-stop. In addition to reprising his role of Olaf for a series of new animated Frozen shorts, Gad has created the YouTube series Reunited Apart, bringing together the casts and crews of some fan-favorite movies. Though the series has made its mark for reuniting the talent from some 1980s classics, they're not done yet as the latest episode teased another heavy hitter being added to the stacked roster of reunions. At the conclusion of today's episode, Gad teased the next reunion with the bars of a very specific song, "Oh Yeah" by Yello, or as many know it, The Ferris Bueller Song.

It's unclear who will be taking part in the Ferris Bueller's Day Off reunion, but we can guess that Matthew Broderick who starred as the titular character in the 1986 comedy will make an appearance. Other likely candidates include Alan Ruck (Cameron Frye) and Mia Sara (Sloane Peterson), but who else might appear is unclear. Based on the nostalgia fuel behind each reunion it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Ben Stein, the Economics teacher that uttered the world famous "Bueller... Bueller..." line, made an appearance though. Gad's reunions have also made a point of bringing special guests in each episode including celebrity fans of the movie like Ryan Reynolds and Kumail Nanjiani in previous episodes.

Gad's reunions have made headlines since launching his YouTube series with a highly-anticipated reunion of The Goonies cast including stars Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin, plus screenwriter Chris Columbus, executive producer Steven Spielberg and director Richard Donner. He made fans hearts melt once again after reuniting the cast and crew of Back to the Future, including stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson (Lorraine McFly), Elisabeth Shue (Jennifer Parker), and writer-director Robert Zemeckis.

The third reunion assembled by Gad was for yet another '80s comedy, the Ron Howard-directed Splash. Howard appeared on that call along with producer Brian Grazer, writers Babaloo Mandel & Lowell Ganz, and stars Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah, and Eugene Levy.

His fourth reunion was for the only non-80s movie of the batch, bringing together the entire Fellowship from The Lord of the Rings film franchise including Sean Astin (Samwise), Ian McKellen (Gandalf), Elijah Wood (Frodo), Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Billy Boyd (Pippin), Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), John Rhys-Davies (Gimli), plus Andy Serkis (Gollum), Sean Bean (Boromir), Karl Urban (Éomer), Miranda Otto (Éowyn), Liv Tyler (Arwen), and director Peter Jackson.

The fifth and most recent reunion went back to the 1980s again, reuniting the cast of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, bringing together franchise co-creator Dan Aykroyd with co-stars Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, and Bill Murray, alongside director Ivan Reitman.

