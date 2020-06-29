Ferris Bueller's Day Off Cut Out Two Major Characters

✖

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is one of those movies that you probably feel like you know everything about - but you'd be wrong. As it turns out, there was an entire set of main characters who were cut out from the film, but traces of their presence still remain - if you know where to look. Frozen star Josh Gad has used the coronavirus lockdowns to launch a new movie reunion web series Reunited Apart, and the Ferris Bueller's Day Off episode has revealed much more background info on the two big characters who you didn't even know where in Ferris Bueller's Day Off!

As it turns out, the Bueller family was originally supposed to have four kids in it: Ferris (Matthew Broderick), his older sister Jeanie (Jennifer Grey), and two younger siblings! Yes, there were supposed be two young kids that would've helped trip-up Ferris Bueller's epic day of playing hooky. Not only were the two kids supposed to be in the film, they actually are in the film, as was revealed by Ferris Bueller star (and Ferris' mom) Cindy Pickett:

"If you look in the kitchen scene, their drawings are still on the refrigerator, like these kindergarten drawings. I think it was a little girl and little boy, I think she was older. But yeah, they were cut out."

There is also reference made to a scene in the office of Tom Bueller, Ferris' father (Lyman Ward), in which a family photo can apparently be seen featuring all four of the Bueller children. It's enough intrigue to send fans of the film scrambling back to rewatch, to see if they can spot what they missed before. And with July 4th Weekend 2020 being much more reserved than usual, why not?

This isn't the first time that trivia about the younger Bueller kids has come to light: commentary tracks for the film and commentary from the cast and crew have made it semi-public knowledge. You still read the original version of Ferris Bueller's script online.

One can only wonder how Ferris Bueller's two little siblings would've changed the dynamic of the film. One can only surmise two possible scenarios for how the two younger characters would've fit into the narrative:

As Ferris' allies and cohorts, helping to cover his tracks. They would be two more obstacles to Ferris getting his day of leisure, possibly allying with his sister (or furthering their own agenda).

Obviously, watching Ferris Bueller's Day Off now, it's hard to imagine where there's space for an entire subplot about the two younger Bueller kids, so the cut definitely makes sense: it doesn't take anything away from the movie and makes the viewing experience much more streamlined and fun. Still, Ferris having two younger siblings would've explained how he was so good at those trampoline acrobatics that got him home in time, before his parents.

You can watch Reunited Apart: Ferris Bueller's Day Off HERE.

