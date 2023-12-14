Filmmaker Lindsey Beer Explains Why Masters of the Universe Is So Hard to Adapt (Exclusive)

In the years-long process of trying to get a movie made based on Mattel's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe toy line, one of the filmmakers who took a swing was Lindsey Anderson Beer. The filmmaker, whose Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is now available to buy on digital platforms, now says she doesn't want to talk much about the project, for which she says she "doesn't deserve an opinion," because she isn't a fan of the property and didn't grow up with it. Speaking with ComicBook.com, she explained that finding a tone that works for the project is one of the biggest stumbling blocks.

Beer says that the project needs a strong vision -- something that Mattel allowed Barbie to have with Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach. Getting the project off the ground seems to have been hampered, at least during Beer's time, by factions within the production who couldn't come to a consensus about what movie they were making.

"I don't want to talk too much about that because I don't think it's even at the same studio now," Beer told us. "I just saw that Amazon has it now...at the time that I was working on it, it was Sony. I think that in general, the push and pull is that there's a desire to make it more like a darker, superhero movie, and then there's a desire to make it goofy. There are people with different opinions, and I just think it needs a strong vision."

She emphasizes that her opinion isn't one that she values in this case, saying, "I don't deserve an opinion...that was one of the rare occurrences when I took on a project and it's not something that I grew up watching. I feel like that decision belongs to the fans, and I'm not somebody entitled to make a decision."

Beer is much more invested in Pet Semetary, a book and movie that was wildly popular in the 1980s before going quiet for a while. Bloodlines follows a recent theatrical reboot, suggesting that Paramount sees some value in Pet Sematary again, and presumably indicating that in a post-It world, all bets are off on what will happen with Stephen King adaptations.

