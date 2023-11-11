Masters of The Universe: Revolution Releases New Images

Netflix Geeked Week has been revealing some major news when it comes to the streaming service's upcoming originals, with Masters of the Universe: Revolution being one of the biggest. In the first series, Revelation, a new iteration of He-Man, Skeletor, and the world of Eternia was presented to fans as many characters found their lives changed forever. Following up on the seeds planted in the previous series, Revolution is introducing a familiar threat to Castle Greyskull and has released new images to hint at what is to come.

As was the case in the first season, the latest animated series focusing on the Masters of the Universe will once again see legendary actor Mark Hamill reprising his role as Skeletor. Adding to the villain roster in Revolution, Keith David will be voicing Hordak, a major villain in the lore of Castle Greyskull. With Hordak being a villain to both He-Man and She-Ra in the past, many animated fans have wondered if we might get a new take on the latter in Revolution.

Masters of the Universe Will Return

Masters of the Universe: Revolution will arrive on Netflix next year on January 25th. Introducing a war that will see magic and technology at odds, there are some major threads from Revelation that can be explored in the second series.

By the power of Grayskull, take a peek at these photos dropping in right out of the sky from the upcoming series, MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/1YG4uQsCC1 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 10, 2023

As a part of Netflix's Geeked Week, the streaming service also dropped a new synopsis for the return of He-Man and the Masters of The Universe, "It's technology versus magic when He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and something more in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION – the new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull! The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man! Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire!"

