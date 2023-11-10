Masters of the Universe: Revolution Teaser Released

He-Man and his fellow Eternians are set to return to Netflix in 2024 with a Revolution and a new trailer has dropped to give fans a better look at the sequel series.

It's been two years since Kevin Smith and Netflix gave fans a new take on the classic world of Eternia and its inhabitants in Masters of The Universe: Revelation. The new take on He-Man will return with a Revolution, as the areas of magic and technology will collide. Following the earth-shaking events of the first series, a new trailer documents just how much has changed from Revelation to Revolution.

In the first series of this revival of the Masters of The Universe, the story saw He-Man and Skeletor killed in the first episode. Thanks to this decisive battle, Eternia found itself wanting when it came to all things magic. When magic departed from the world, a new villainous cult focused on technology arose and Skeletor was shown being dragged into it during Revelation's previous finale.

Masters of The Universe: Revolution Trailer

Revolution isn't just bringing in a new villain via the technological powerhouse known as Motherboard, but a familiar face from Eternia's past. Hordak, the villain who fought both He-Man and She-Ra in the past, is confirmed to play a big role in this 2024 animated series landing on January 25th and will be voiced by none other than legendary voice actor Keith David.

Netflix shared a new synopsis of the upcoming second season of this brand new take on the world of Eternia, "It's technology versus magic when He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and something more in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION – the new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull! The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man! Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire!"

