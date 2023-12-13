American Girl Doll Movie in the Works

An American Doll movie is now in the works over at Paramount. The Hollywood Reporter had the first news of the Mattel Films project. Director Lindsey Anderson Beer is teaming with Temple Hill to develop the American Girl doll movie. (That production outfit previously worked on Maze Runner and Twilight.) Beer's last project was Pet Semetary: Bloodlines with Paramount. Earlier this year, there were negotiations between Paramount, the director, and the production company. Of course, everything got accelerated by the whirlwind success of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. Now, the doll concept is full steam ahead with Mattel Films adding another popular IP to their long list of development for the big screen.

The director spoke to THR about American Girl and how it played into her childhood. Like a lot of young people out there, the toys you play with at a young age inform some of your later development. "Growing up, my sister and I were American Girl girls. I had Kirsten, and she had Molly," Beer shared. "They didn't feel like dolls to play with, rather real people whose worlds we got to imagine ourselves in. They are historically accurate toys and accessories that feature elaborate and immersive backstories uniquely suited to bring to screen."

Mattel Isn't Shifting Completely Into Movies

Barbie taking the world by storm seems to be a turning point for IP-driven movies. (Yes, there are superhero movies and sequels, but making these movies out of licenses is more in-vogue than ever.) Mattel isn't just in it to sell more action figures and dolls though. CEO Ynon Kreiz said as much in an interview with Semafor. The executive explained how they approached Barbie and how they're looking at Hot Wheels

"We didn't make this movie to sell more toys," Kreiz revealed. "It was about creating quality content that people want to watch. If people watch our content, and connect with it, good things will happen. We are collaborating with the best people out there and they run with the ball. It's one thing for us to say, 'we will make the next Hot Wheels movie.' It's another thing to say, 'J.J. Abrams will make the next Hot Wheels movie.'"

The Mattel Cinematic Universe Is Here

As you just read, a Hot Wheels movie is coming down the bright orange track. Dalton Leeb and Nicholas Jacobson-Larson (Endurance) were attached to the project as writers. Hot Wheels was reportedly being written earlier this year. While the script was paused as a result of the WGA strike, things have resolved and it's time to hit that loop again. It's been a long time now since the project was announced. But, it worked for Barbie, so maybe it will work for cars?

"We are excited to bring the thrill of a Hot Wheels live-action feature film to the big screen in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures," Ynon Kreiz, Mattel's chairman and CEO, previously wrote when news of the live-action Hot Wheels emerged in 2019. "Mattel Films has great momentum as it continues to execute on our commitment to bring global audiences new ways to experience the brands they love as we transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company."

How many more toy movies will we see green lighted in 2024? Let us know down in the comments!