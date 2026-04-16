Final Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer Releases as Tickets Go On Sale For Star Wars’ Next Movie

Lucasfilm has released the final trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu at this year’s CinemaCon. At last, after a seven-year break, Star Wars is returning to theaters. Pedro Pascal is officially being joined by an all-star cast, including Sigourney Weaver’s Colonel Ward, Steve Bulm’s Zeb Orrelios, and Jeremy Allen White’s Rotta the Hutt. We’re in for a classic adventure, as Pascal’s Din Djarin leads the charge against the Imperial Remnant in a movie with strong Empire Strikes Back vibes.

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Lucasfilm has officially released a new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu at CinemaCon 2026, with tickets going on sale. This final trailer strikes many of the same beats as previous clips, but it adds a mythical element; stressing the legend of Din Djarin, the Mandalorian bounty hunter – and his child.

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The trailer is a smart one, focusing on the overarching concept and featuring enough action scenes to thrill viewers. Interestingly, it focuses a lot on the arc viewers know least about; Grogu’s. All the evidence suggests he winds up on his own, or perhaps protecting an injured Din Djarin, and meets with a mentor figure. Given The Mandalorian and Grogu marketing is coded after The Empire Strikes Back, he essentially has his own Yoda. The swamp planet in the trailer appears to be the Hutt homeworld of Nar Shadda.

Exclusive footage released at CinemaCon reveals the film’s inciting incident, a successful mission to neutralize an Imperial warlord. Din kills the Imperial, before he’s rescued by Zeb and taken to Adelphi Base, where he meets with Colonel Ward. She assigns him the mission of tracking down a mysterious Imperial colonel; no one even knows what he looks like, meaning Din will first need to do a mission for the Hutt cartel. He needs to rescue Rotta the Hutt, a classic character from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars film – and the son of Jabba. Ward gives Din Djarin a new Razor Crest to try to persuade him to take on the mission.

The preview of The Mandalorian and Grogu took me from mildly excited to much MORE excited. What a high wire banger of a start to the movie, complete with Grogu cuteness and an absolutely POUNDING score from Ludwig Göransson.



Visual effects look fantastic and are a noticeable… pic.twitter.com/ZVLor3zqjG — ShadeTV 🎥 Marissa Hill at CinemaCon 2026 (@ShadeTV) April 16, 2026

It’s exciting to finally understand The Mandalorian and Grogu‘s main plot. The mystery of the colonel feels amusingly meta, given the movie has largely avoided showing its villains. This is presumably Johnny Coyne’s mysterious warlord, who Jon Favreau has hinted is an established character from Star Wars lore. Presumably the true identity is being saved for the film itself, with Lucasfilm trying to keep a major secret that will surely delight viewers.

What do you think of The Mandalorian and Grogu‘s new trailer? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!