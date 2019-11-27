Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Rian Johnson Asks for "No Spoilers" Ahead of World Premiere

The highly anticipated Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to Rian Johnson's Academy-Award nominated movie, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival today and to get ahead of any potential leaks the writer-director is asking attending audiences to not reveal any spoilers. Though the film will be screened tonight for critics and audiences in Toronto, it won't be released on the streamer until December, with a theatrical release happening in November. Daniel Craig returns as Detective Benoit Blanc in the upcoming movie, leading another ensemble cast of ne'er-do-wells at the center of a murder mystery.

"This is the 'no spoilers' plea you've read a hundred times in a hundred press notes," a statement from Rian Johnson released by Netflix ahead of the premiere reads. "I know it's annoying, and if my experience with Knives Out is a guide it's most likely unnecessary, as you all are better at deftly talking around spoilers than I am. But it has to be here, and if it has to be here I figured it should at least come from me. As you'll see when you watch Glass Onion, there are some big surprises beyond who dies and whodunnit, the preservation of which really do affect the experience of a first viewing. Thank you in advance for helping to preserve those for audiences. And now, spoiler alert: my spoiler plea is done."

Glass Onion will feature not only a brand new setting from Knives Out, colorful Greece rather than the countryside of Massachusetts, but will also feature a brand new ensemble cast including the likes of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

"How the f-ck do we take something that caught people's imagination and made them talk about murder mysteries, and do it again without it becoming a pastiche of itself?" Craig previously pondered to Empire Magazine. "I've spent the past 15 years of my life trying to do that in a franchise, so I'm not afraid of it. If you've got the right people in the room and the right talent, then you can do it. Rian's a genius writer and doesn't want to repeat [himself]. Neither do we want to let people down; we want audiences to enjoy the world that we created in the first one and believe in this one."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will begin streaming on Netflix on December 23, 2022.

