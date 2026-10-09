Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’s Run Time Sets a Franchise Record (& We Know Why)

The newest addition to the larger Hunger Games franchise is finally almost here, as The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set for a November 20th theatrical release date. The movie is yet another prequel story, like The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, this one centered on Haymitch Abernathy’s Hunger Games. Haymitch has been around since the first Hunger Games book, so audiences already knew that he both played in the Games and won his year, as he was Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark’s mentor. However, not a whole lot was known about his Games, other than that he had participated in the Second Quarter Quell, meaning that he competed with nearly 50 other kids. When the Sunrise on the Reaping novel was released last year, that changed—and confirmed how horrific his experience was.

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Now, following some already brutal trailers, we have even more insight into what’s to come in Sunrise on the Reaping, as the run time has seemingly been confirmed to be 2 hours and 38 minutes, which is a full eight minutes longer than the next-longest movie in the franchise (The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes). While somewhat surprising, those who have read the books know that there’s a very good reason for Haymitch’s story to be the one that has the longest on-screen run time. Unfortunately, that very reason also means that viewers are in for an experience that’s just as brutal as the book, if not more so because these events will be depicted on screen rather than described on the page.

‘THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING’ will be the franchise’s longest film at 2 hours and 38 minutes. pic.twitter.com/5C4lNT3AHV — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 9, 2026

Sunrise on the Reaping Is Long Because Haymitch’s Horrors Don’t End With the Games

Image via Lionsgate

Every single Hunger Games movie is horrific, by design. The very intention of this dystopian fiction franchise is to underscore real-life issues by taking them to fully nightmarish proportions in this fictional world, and all five books and all five (so far) movies have made that quite clear. However, Haymitch’s story is especially disturbing for two key reasons, both of which make the longer run time make perfect sense. For one, as mentioned, Haymitch’s Games included twice the number of tributes, which is just naturally going to mean a longer Hunger Games, both within the narrative and in terms of the book/movie themselves. In addition to that, though, plenty happens after Haymitch leaves his Games, which isn’t necessarily the case with the prior books/movies.

Yes, horrors await Katniss when she returns home at the end of the first Hunger Games, although they’re somehow not as bad as what Haymitch experiences, and these events are also broken up into multiple books. For the most part, the first Hunger Games is just focused on Katniss’s time in the arena and the events immediately following that. Lucy Gray’s story in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is also different, as there is a significant portion of that book that is entirely set after the Hunger Games. In that case, though, these are largely events that happen to Coriolanus Snow, not to Lucy Gray. With Haymitch, by contrast, basically his entire book is loss, horror, and violence to him and those around him from start to finish. Clearly, based on this run time, the Sunrise on the Reaping is going to capture every horrible detail, so audiences should certainly be prepared for the most brutal Hunger Games movie yet.

Are you expecting Sunrise on the Reaping to be the franchise’s most gruesome addition yet? Share your thoughts in the comments below.