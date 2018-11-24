First Transformers’ ‘Bumblebee’ Clip Released

Having a buddy who happens to be a transforming robot can be quite handy, but as this new clip from Bumblebee shows, it also has its share of challenges.

Like, say if you are trying to teach said Autobot how to hide from danger. That’s the task Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) currently faces, and she’s doing a rather admirable job of it at first. She teaches Bumblebee to only transform into his robot form when she’s around, and at all other times, he is supposed to stay in his vehicle form.

Thankfully he picks up on that quickly, but he doesn’t’ seem to grasp this whole hiding thing. Charlie’s next test is to fake a scenario where someone is coming while he is in robot form, and while she shows him how it’s done by hiding behind a rock, Bumble takes a …well, less stealthy approach and just pretends that no one can see a giant robot hiding on top of the sand…so yeah, that’s going to need some work.

You can check out the full clip above.

If you want to see it a little early you’re in luck, because Paramount is offering special one-day previews to do just that several weeks before the film releases. You can find out more about that here. The official description for Bumblebee can be found below.

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee is produced by Transformers franchise veterans Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner and Mark Vahradian. Chris Brigham (Argo, Inception) will also executive produce. The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson (Unforgettable).

Bumblebee stars Hailee Steinfeld (Edge of Seventeen), John Cena (Daddy’s Home 2), Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Stephen Schneider (Broad City), Jorge Lendenborg Jr. (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jason Drucker (Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Hall), Kenneth Choi (American Crime Story), Ricardo Hoyos (Degrassi: Next Class), Abby Quinn (Landline), Rachel Crow (Deidra & Laney Rob a Train), and Grace Dzienny (Zoo).

Bumblebee hits theaters on December 21st.