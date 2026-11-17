Robert Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond yesterday, and now, MCU favorite and Pattinson’s Dune co-star Florence Pugh wants in on the reboot of the franchise too—just not in the role that many are expecting. For months, there was intense speculation regarding who might be stepping into this iconic role, with names like Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, and others frequently rising to the top of the list in online discourse. However, just before yesterday’s announcement, it was being reported that Pattinson was a frontrunner.

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Now, that’s been confirmed, along with a first look at Pattinson as Bond that has fans more than a little excited for the movie to come (which isn’t expected until about late 2028). While the other casting decisions and the story beats aren’t currently known, and it will likely be quite some time before any of those details start coming through, Florence Pugh is taking this opportunity to pitch her potential role in the upcoming Bond film, and it’s actually perfect. Check out her exact comments during Elle’s Women in Hollywood 2026 event below.

Pugh Wants To Be a Bond Villain, and That’s Actually Genius

Speaking during Elle’s Women in Hollywood 2026 event, Pugh revealed that she had sent director of the upcoming James Bond movie Denis Villeneuve a text about wanting a villain role in the film, explaining, “I said, ‘Congratulations on finding your Bond. Nice catch. Any villains with the size of 5’4″ female?’” Although this moment of Pugh’s speech certainly got a laugh, and she’s known for plenty of similar funny moments, she seemed quite serious in her interest, and it would actually be the perfect role for her. Sure, some might expect Pugh to step into the world of James Bond as a “Bond girl,” but MCU fans know that she would be beyond brilliant as a villain in the franchise.

florence pugh told denis villeneuve she would be up to play the villain in his james bond film pic.twitter.com/H3CP1zDShP — Best of Florence Pugh (@bestofpugh) November 17, 2026

Among her many other titles over the last several years, Pugh has become a major aspect of the MCU franchise. Following her debut in Black Widow as Natasha’s sort of little sister Yelena, her character returned in Hawkeye and then played a huge role in Thunderbolts*. Yelena has since appeared in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as well, cementing that the “New Avengers” of Thunderbolts* will be a serious component of the MCU moving forward, and that’s only being reinforced by what seems to be Pugh’s very important role in Avengers: Doomsday, which is just one month away.

There are certainly other roles in which Pugh has proven her acting chops, and Yelena isn’t a villain (although it seemed touch and go at the start of Black Widow), but her appearances as Yelena have more than cemented that she would be perfect for a villain in the new James Bond movie. Now, it’s just a waiting game to see whether this will truly come to pass.

Would you want to see Pugh as a Bond villain? Let us know in the comments down below.