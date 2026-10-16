Forget His Action Movies, Tom Cruise Has Just Guaranteed Himself Cult Classic Status With His Biggest Flop

Over the last 30 years Tom Cruise has established himself as the ultimate action hero. While he bounced around the late 1980s and early 1990s from one genre to another, starring in Ridley Scott’s epic fantasy Legend, the crime comedy Risky Business, and thrilling movies like Top Gun and Days of Thunder, when he took on the role of Ethan Hunt in 1996’s Mission: Impossible he set himself on a path that became his trademark for the next three decades. Although he has dabbled in some unexpected roles – Tropic Thunder‘s Les Grossman and Rock of Ages‘ Stacy Jaxx – Cruise has mostly become noted for throwing himself off mountains and out of planes in the name of making the most breath-taking and realistic action sequences in movie history. This is perhaps why his new movie, Digger, has seen him go from box office dynamite to a fizzled out fuse that refused to ignite. Yet there is a strong chance it will end up being one of his most memorable movies and a future cult classic.

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Through eight Mission: Impossible movies, Jack Reacher, The Mummy movie we don’t dwell on, and Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise has not played Hollywood like a traditional actor but more of a personal brand and a pioneer of action movies made with real stunts and without reliance on CGI effects. In 2022, Cruise hit an all time high with the belated sequel to Top Gun, a film that defied expectations and became both a critical and commercial success as well as the breaker of several impressive personal and studio records. That made the original announcement of his latest movie something of a curious pivot when he was revealed be playing the lead in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s satirical black comedy Digger, a film that didn’t so much collapse at the box office but never ever broke ground.

Tom Cruise’s Biggest Box Office Bomb

Image via WB

Although Cruise’s final Mission: Impossible movies did not quite balance the books financially due to their astronomical budgets, the last movie Cruise made that was seen as a big flop was Universal’s attempt to turn their classic cinema monsters into a shared Marvel-style universe with The Mummy. Yet, despite the flop label given to the action horror movie, The Mummy still made $409 million worldwide and was only sunk by its budget of $195 million which was pulled up to around $345 million once accommodating its marketing costs. In comparison, Digger has barely made a drop of cash after an opening weekend of just $20 million worldwide. This puts the ticket sale value above Cruise’s lowest-grossing movies from his worst movies shown below, but with a budget of around $180 million without marketing, Digger is about to cost Warner Bros. up to a reported $250 million in lost revenue.

There is no way to really play down that kind of loss, and for any other actor it could well make studios think twice about investing in their future projects. But this is Tom Cruise we are talking about, and there is no one who believes that Digger is a movie that will effectively end his career. Instead, Cruise is already heading back into more familiar territory with another unexpected sequel to one of his classic movies, Days of Thunder 2, and it is likely that we will see him continuing down his old action road for the foreseeable future. So where does that leave Digger? Is it a movie that he will want to forget and never mention again? An embarrassment to everyone involved that gets stricken from the record? If anything, it is more likely to be the opposite and will become a movie remembered and evaluated again as a generational cult classic and one of Cruise’s best movies.

Digger Is a Love It or Hate It Movie

Image via WB

From the moment the first posters and trailer for Digger arrived, it was clear that this was not a movie that would appeal to Cruise’s usual adrenaline-seeking audience and it was pretty much impossible to tell what the film was even about. All descriptions of it remained vague, washed-out trailers of old, grey men in de-saturated rooms gave little away, and ultimately anyone venturing out to see Digger in theaters mostly went in completely blind to what they would be seeing. It became clearly very quickly that Digger was heading for a terrible opening weekend box office and reviews from critics did not do much to help matters with many complaining that the film served as an overbearingly grim lecture on climate change. Yet for everyone who panned the film, someone else gave it glowing reviews – including Cruise’s Days of Thunder 2 co-star Anne Hathaway who called it a “smart, trippy, and ambitious” movie with a 10/10 rating.

The huge divide in opinion is something Digger‘s marketing did not shy away from either. As the movie opened, the usual praise-heavy adverts that studios love to put out on social media never appeared, and in their place came an in-your-face campaign featuring both the best and worst reviews the movie had received, inviting audiences to head out to cinemas and make up their own minds about whether it was “worse than AI” or “a masterpiece.” Over time, Digger will clearly sit alongside some of the most unfairly treated movies in history, and right now that feels exactly like the kind of movie Digger is destined to be.

Have you seen Digger? Is it a hidden masterpiece? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.