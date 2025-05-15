Top Gun 3 Gets Exciting New Update from Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has provided a little update on Top Gun 3 while promoting his latest action extravaganza, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Tom Cruise has a number of big franchises and films under his belt, but Mission: Impossible and Top Gun are no doubt the biggest ones. However, it took 35 years for Tom Cruise to even do a sequel to Top Gun. In that time, he made six Mission: Impossible movies and had two more greenlit. Although Top Gun: Maverick is by far and away Tom Cruise’s biggest movie, there has still been some doubt over whether a Top Gun 3 would ever happen given Cruise isn’t one to rush into things for the sake of doing it and, perhaps just as notably, the actor is about to be 63 years old.

It was reported in 2024 that Paramount was moving forward on Top Gun 3, but absolutely no details on the movie were provided nor have they surfaced yet. Some speculated that this this might just be something floated to the trades to boost optics over at Paramount, especially since Cruise was reportedly on the rocks with them after Top Gun: Maverick was nearly sent to streaming during the pandemic and he had set up an office at Warner Bros.

Top Gun 3 Is in the Works, Confirms Tom Cruise

On top of that, just about every actor who was in Top Gun: Maverick from Glen Powell to Miles Teller have been hush hush on the prospects of Top Gun 3. None of them seem to be locked into anything yet, but seem to be ready for liftoff whenever Tom Cruise is ready. They are just as much his baby as Paramount’s. Thankfully, someone finally was able to ask Tom Cruise about what the future for that series holds.

In an interview with Australian show Today, Tom Cruise was asked whether or not Top Gun 3 was “on the horizon”. He very candidly said that it the film is indeed in the works and they are actively having conversations about not only that, but also another Days of Thunder movie.

“Yeah, we’re thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what’s possible,” said Cruise. “It took me 35 years to figure out Top Gun: Maverick, so all of these things we’re working on, we’re discussing Days of Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick. There’s numerous other films that we’re actively working on right now. I’m always shooting a film, prepping a film, posting a film. I just finished a film with Alejandro Iñárritu too, who did The Revenant, that was an extraordinary experience and [Christopher McQuarrie] and I are always working on several different films.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is being billed as the final Mission movie for Tom Cruise, though the actor himself won’t actually say it out loud at the moment. It’s entirely possible he does come back around, especially since the new Mission: Impossible is being received with good reviews, but the lowest of the franchise in many years. The film has been a bit divisive among critics so far who feel that the movie is a bit overstuffed with plot. Perhaps Tom Cruise will feel a need to really send himself out with another bang that can justify itself as a finale, but that remains to be seen.

If Tom Cruise decides to let the series rest, that certainly opens himself up to return to do more Top Gun movies. It’s unclear what the story for a third movie would be and if director Joseph Kosinski would return to helm such a story. Either way, it seems like a lot of people want Top Gun 3 to happen and Tom Cruise isn’t downplaying the idea of doing another one. Whether it takes another 35 years to actually happen is a different story altogether, though.

Do you want to see Top Gun 3? Let me know in the comments below.