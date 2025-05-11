Tom Cruise Reveals One Movie Genre He Still Wants to Star In

Tom Cruise has revealed that there’s a pretty surprising genre that he still wants to star in. Tom Cruise is one of the great movie stars out there thanks to his long list of classics like Days of Thunder, Rain Man, and A Few Good Men (just to name a few), but he is also one of the best action stars in the game with big franchises like Mission: Impossible, Top Gun, and the would-be franchise starter Edge of Tomorrow. It’s a pretty wide-spanning career that ranges from serious dramas to war movies to summer blockbusters to R-rated comedies. It’s a career like few others even have, as many stick to their bubble.

Of course, Tom Cruise has largely been focused on the action genre for the last 15 years or so. He has been working closely with directors like Christopher McQuarrie to produce some of the best modern action movies out there, some of which are wholly original and others are part of long-running franchises. It’s a sandbox he knows best and he pours a lot of time and effort into making them. It’s not as simple as showing up on set, hitting his marks, and learning the lines, he stays with each movie from script to post production, so there hasn’t been a lot of time for work outside of these time-consuming behemoths like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Tom Cruise Wants to Do a Musical

mission: impossible – the final reckoning

However, as Cruise looks to what comes next as this is seemingly the last Mission: Impossible movie, at least for a while, he has aspirations for something he has never done before. While doing an interview at the British Film Institute (via Deadline), Cruise talked about his whole career, but was asked particularly about what goals he has going forward. Cruise noted that his “goals are endless” and that he never wants to stop making movies. But what kinds of movies are left on his to do list? Well, it turns out, he wants to do a musical. It doesn’t sound like Cruise has any specific script in mind, but doing some singing and dancing is something he wants to do.

The closest Cruise has done to this is Rock of Ages, it is a musical, but maybe not in the traditional sense. It was also a total misfire as a box office bomb that failed with fans and critics alike. Cruise has shown a passion for music in the past by requesting that his Tropic Thunder character could dance in the movie and by showing dance scenes from musicals to his stunt teams to help understand how to convey story through action. As of right now, Tom Cruise has an unnamed movie with The Revenant director Alejandro G. Iñárritu coming next year and Tom Cruise is expected to be in a horror movie directed by Doug Liman.

Beyond that, Cruise doesn’t seem to be concretely locked into anything. There’s word of a Top Gun 3, but rumors of a second movie swirled for decades before it actually happened, so maybe don’t believe it until you see Cruise in the cockpit again.

What kinds of movies do you want to see Tom Cruise in going forward? Let me know in the comments.