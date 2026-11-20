Robert Pattinson’s casting as James Bond has gotten the official seal of approval from Pierce Brosnan. The Irish actor was previously responsible for starting a new era of 007 himself back in the ’90s, kicking off a resurgence that helped keep the character relevant at a time when Austin Powers‘ mockery of the franchise began to make the Bond team consider drastic changes. Though Pierce Brosnan previously endorsed Callum Turner for the job when rumors began circulating he was up for the part, the star has now given a thumbs up to Pattinson, and it doesn’t hurt they played father and son once before.

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“Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond,” Brosnan wrote in a post on social media. “You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making ‘Remember Me.’ It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce.” For those unfamiliar, Remember Me was the 2010 romance-drama featuring Pattinson that has become something of a meme in recent years, because of the finale reveal confirming the story culminates in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which results in he death of Pattinson’s character.

Robert Pattin’s 007 Gets Seal of Approval From Pierce Brosnan

Robert Pattinson becomes just the second new James Bond of the 21st century and only the seventh actor ever to play the part when his casting was confirmed, putting him in pretty rare company in Hollywood. That in mind, 2010’s Remember Me is now notable for an extra piece of trivia beyond its surprise ending, as there’s zero precedent that two actors who played the part of James Bond have been in the same movie at all, though only one had the already played the part at the time.

Though it may seem surprising that former James Bond actors wouldn’t be in the same projects, one has to remember that becoming 007 means a certain level of elevation for a performer. Even if your films are something of black sheep in the family, like Dalton’s two movies, you don’t go from playing James Bond to then being fourth or fifth on the call sheet anymore.

To that end, it’s easy to see why Bonds don’t share the screen at all, and it’s why their rare appearances together are so special. One of the only times this happened was back in 1989 when former James Bond stars Sean Connery and Roger Moore presented the Acadmy Award for Best Supporting Actor alongside Michael Caine. The fact that these two previously played the role set them up to rib Caine for not ever having the role himself.

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Brosnan is just the latest former James Bond star to welcome Pattinson into the club, as Australian actor George Lazenby, who played 007 in just one movie, 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, was quick to welcome him “to the most exclusive club in the world” telling the actor to “remember to enjoy yourself.” Only two other former James Bond actors are still living at this point, Timothy Dalton and Daniel Craig, neither of whom has issued any kind of statement about Pattinson joining their ranks as 007.

No official word has been revealed about a production timeline for Robert Pattinson’s debut as James Bond, but with Denis Villeneuve directing and a script by Steven Knight, it seems likely that cameras will roll sooner rather than later.