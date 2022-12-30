Forrest Gump Actor Bob Penny Dies at 87

Forrest Gump actor Robert "Bob" Lynn Penny is dead at the age of 87. The character actor scored some hits with Sweet Home Alabama and My Cousin Vinny as well. There have been dozens of other appearances in films in TV shows as well. Penny's career in acting stretches back to the 1980s. (Back then, he appeared on the popular show In the Heat of the Night.) Things began for the actor with some TV commercials in the local Alabama area and that grew into spots for The United Way. His obituary posted by Laughlin Service Funeral Home also talks about his life as a teacher at University of Alabama Birmingham. Penny would teach there for 21 years with students learning Poetry and Prose. The Forrest Gump star would become something of a favorite son in the surrounding theater community. His family has not announced plans for funeral arrangements at this time. Check out what a member of the theater community in Birmingham had to say about Penny's work.

"I met my friend Bob Penny (whom zi affectionately called Babaloo) through my activity in Birmingham's theater community," Michael Nelson wrote. "He was one of those rare actors who never had to audition as he reputation preceded him. It was amazing to watch him branch out to a film and TV career after so many years of teaching!"

"We were l so happy that he came and lived next door to us in California while he tried his luck in LA. Nothing held go back! He used to joke that being short and wrinkled had really paid off for him, he was so amusingly self deprecating," he continued. "I'll never forget your talent, kindness, warmth and humor plus ALL the good times and laughs we shred when he welcomed me into his home on trips back to Bham. Rest well, my dearest Babaloo. We love you. Michael Price Nelson & Dale Von Seggern.

Some of the reflections also focus on Penny as a teacher. At UAB, he helped multiple students gain a grasp on literature that would last a lifetime. One named Laurie S. Youngers left a thoughtful tribute. "A wonderful professor whose love of literature continues to inspire me all these years later. I can still hear his delightful voice giving life to the lines of poetry as he read aloud to our classes. Always aminated was our Dr. Penny--no one ever wanted to miss his classes! with gratitude, Laurie Youngers, UAB, '83"

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Penny family at this time.