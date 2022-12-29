Tyler Sanders, 18-Year-Old Fear the Walking Dead Actor, Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this summer came the shocking news that young actor Tyler Sanders, known to some audience members for appearing on TV shows like Fear the Walking Dead and 9-1-1: Lone Star, had passed away. At the time no cause of death was reported for the young man, but now some six months later the the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has published their report on his death. According to TMZ, Sanders death was ruled as being caused by "fentanyl effects." The outlet adds that thee Medical Examiner's report noted Sanders "told a friend in text messages the night before his death he was using fentanyl," but added that his death is being ruled accidental.

Sanders previously started his acting career at the young age of 10, going on to earn a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Principal Performance in a Children's Program after starring on Amazon Prime Video's Just Add Magic: Mystery City. He would go on to star in some shorts and independent television shows, later earning a role on Fear the Walking Dead. He appeared in one episode in the show's third season, playing the young version of Sam Underwood's Jake Otto in 2017's "TEOTWAWKI." From there he went on to appear in an episode of The Rookie, sharing the screen with star Nathan Fillion for an episode.

Sanders is perhaps best known to younger audiences for appearing in Prime's Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a spinoff of the children's TV show. He played the role of Leo in the series, appearing in all ten episodes of the show's one and only season. His most recent credit however was in an episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, sharing a scene with stars Gina Torres and Rob Lowe. The episode revolved around a series of emergencies for the team to handle, all of which were centered on character actor Larry Joe Campbell's Al, the father of Tyler Sanders' character.

According to Sanders' IMDB profile, the actor is set to appear in the upcoming action-thriller The Price We Pay, a film currently in post-production that stars Emile Hirsch and Stephen Dorff and is directed by Japanese filmmaker Ryûhei Kitamura. The film is currently scheduled for release in the first part of 2023.