Stephen tWitch Boss, Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, Dead at 40

DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss is dead at the age of 40. Law enforcement tells TMZ that he died by suicide. Their reporting indicates that the actor and TV personality left home without his vehicle. His wife Allison Holker alerted the LAPD in a frantic fashion after she discovered Boss missing. Just a little time after the report, the officers received a call from a Los Angeles area hotel. Once on the scene, they discovered the DJ there with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It's an especially sad moment for everyone who loved him and admired his talents.

He served as Ellen's personal DJ for her show back in 2014. As her show ended in May of this year, he had been elevated to an executive producer for a couple of years now. Back in 2008, he ended up being the second place finisher on So You Think You Can Dance. That wouldn't be the only acting on his resume as he played Jason in the Step Up movies. Fans will remember him playing a part in Magic Mike XXL as well. Disney+ fans will recognize Boss and Hoker from Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings. The show focused on couples getting their dream weddings at Disney destinations. It had been running for a couple of seasons with a Holiday special. US Weekly talked to the couple about their hosting stint on the show.

"You can't stress enough how once in a lifetime that day is and the memories from it," Boss said at the time. "Especially from a groom's perspective — being able to see your wife literally float down the aisle in a magical place like Disney is something you'll never forget."

"Remember to keep dating! The same magical feeling that brought you to the wedding and the feelings you're feeling that day — those feelings never die," Boss continued. "Keep nurturing them, keep being cute with each other and continue to be best friends."

"Our wedding is one of my favorite moments of my life," his Wie said. "It's such a special moment that I got to share with my husband. When they asked us to be a part of Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, I was honored to be a part of someone else's moment that they'll remember forever. It's so special. It just seemed like a magical moment."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Allison and Boss's three kids at this time.