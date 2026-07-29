Fortnite’s Exclusive Brand New Day Footage Features Spider-Man’s Best Upgrade

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally about to hit theaters, but not before yet another exclusive clip from the upcoming film has been released. Over the last several months, a variety of teasers, clips, and a few full-fledged trailers have been revealed, giving viewers numerous hints about what is to come in the upcoming story. Of course, even with all of those early looks at the movie, there is still a range of mysteries to be revealed.

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Chief among those mysteries are the identity of Sadie Sink’s character, which has long been debated and speculated about online, as well as what will happen with Peter Parker’s relationship with Ned and MJ, who have both since forgotten him due to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Unsurprisingly, a new, exclusive clip from Brand New Day, unveiled by the popular game Fortnite, hasn’t included answers to those massive questions. Yet, it did highlight Spidey’s best upgrade in the new movie.

Spider-Man’s Swinging Is So Much Better in Brand New Day

The Fortnite and Brand New Day collaboration featured numerous additions, from new skins of Spider-Man, the Hulk, and Punisher to a trailer featuring Tom Holland himself. In addition to that, though, this collaboration gave Fortnite an exclusive clip from the movie, coming in at just under three minutes long, that specifically focuses on the dynamic between Frank/Punisher and Peter/Spider-Man. As should be expected, their banter is absolutely hilarious, but there is something even more attention-grabbing about this clip, and viewers will no doubt notice it right away.

Namely, the swinging shown in this exclusive clip is top tier, and that is actually something that will clearly be carried throughout the movie. Various scenes from Brand New Day that have been shared thus far show Spider-Man’s iconic web-slinging ways, but particularly in the MCU, watching Spider-Man swing across the New York City sky hadn’t felt as cinematic as this does. In fact, it’s fitting that this clip was shared by Fortnite, as Marvel fans who are also gamers will recognize the style of swinging as being very similar to myriad Spider-Man games.

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Of course, the improved swinging will be far from Spider-Man’s only upgrade in Brand New Day. After all, while teasers and trailers for the movie have made it clear that Spider-Man will be facing numerous intimidating characters in this new story, including the Hulk, who had once fought side-by-side with Spider-Man, yet another critical plot point will seemingly be Peter’s struggles with his apparently mutating DNA. We are no doubt in for some shocking moments as Peter’s spider DNA intensifies, which will presumably affect more than just his swinging.

What exactly that will look like and how that story arc will conclude remain to be seen for now (except for the lucky few who have already gotten a look at the movie). In the meantime, though, this Fortnite clip should have viewers feeling confident that Spider-Man’s swinging will be next-level in Brand New Day.

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