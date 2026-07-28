Fortnite Reveals 3 New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Skins with Trailer Featuring Tom Holland

We’re just a few days away from the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And that means the crossovers and collabs are in full swing (if you’ll forgive my Spider-pun). Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 just dropped a new skin inspired by the film, and Marvel Rivals has one incoming as well. Of course, Fortnite is never going to miss a chance for new collab content. After teasing the return of Spider-Man in Fortnite last week, Epic Games has revealed the details in a new trailer.

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The new Spider-Man: Brand New Day collab isn’t the webslinger’s first foray into Fortnite. The game has seen plenty of fun Spidey content in the past, including a classic comics-inspired Spider-Man skin back in 2021. And of course, the Web Shooter Mythic item first arrived back in Chapter 3, Season 1 alongside new versions of the Spidey suit. Now, Fortnite has confirmed the new and returning Spider-Man content headed our way as we celebrate Tom Holland’s latest adventure as the friendly neighborhood hero.

Every Confirmed Detail for Spider-Man: Brand New Day x Fortnite Collab

Courtesy of Epic Games

The teaser for Spider-Man‘s return to Fortnite showed off a ton of webs, leaving many fans hoping to see the web shooter Mythic Item make a triumphant return. But until today, we didn’t have any confirmed details about what this latest Spider-Man collab in Fortnite would entail. But on July 28th, just two days ahead of the release, Epic Games revealed the first concrete details for its Spider-Man: Brand New Day content. And it’s looking good.

To get a look at the new content in action, as well as a new preview of Brand New Day, you can check out today’s reveal trailer below. And yes, it features none other than Tom Holland himself, confirming the biggest and best news: Web Shooters are indeed back. They’ll return during Power Hour on July 31st. But that’s not all. We’re also getting three new skins featuring characters from the movie, with a first look at the tail end of this exclusive preview of the movie:

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Starting on July 31st, Fortnite players can look forward to the return of Spider-Man in Fortnite. The trailer doesn’t exactly give us a full list of what’s new, but does tease some items with our first in-game look at the latest Spider-Man content. And from what I can tell, we can expect the following:

New skins for Spider-Man (Brand New Day), the Hulk, and Punisher

The return of Web Shooters

It’s possible that we will see additional cosmetic items and accessories with this drop, but for now, the skins and web shooters are all that’s confirmed in the teaser trailer. Be sure to log into Fortnite starting on July 31st to claim the new items and experience the joy of Web Shooter gameplay. Thursday is also New Sprite Day, so there’s plenty of reason to make time for Fortnite before you head out to see the movie.

Will you be grabbing any Spider-Man items in Fortnite while they’re available? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!