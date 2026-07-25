Spider-Man: Brand New Day Clip Reveals the Weapon That Helps Him Fight The Hulk

Although San Diego Comic Con currently has guests enthralled with a range of reveals and announcements, from the first teaser trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to the highly anticipated Marvel Studios panel taking place later this evening, when SDCC ends, MCU fans will have their sights set on one thing in particular: Spider-Man: Brand New Day. For the last few months, viewers have been provided with a range of clips, teasers, and trailers for the upcoming movie, and the wait is almost over.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hitting theaters on July 31, Brand New Day will finally reveal what it’s been like for Peter Parker to live several years alone, having been forgotten by everyone, and what is in store for his relationships with both Ned and MJ after such a long gap—not to mention the reveal of Sadie Sink’s character, which everyone is anxiously awaiting. Ahead of the movie’s debut, Marvel has just released some brand-new clips and commentary, offering not only a look at how Spider-Man will fight Hulk but also teasing a bit more about a mysterious villain.

Every Major Reveal in Marvel’s New Brand New Day Clips

The Spider-Man Movie X account has released a new video, comprising several clips from the upcoming movie as well as some commentary from Tom Holland and Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton. Holland kicks off the video by explaining that Peter’s journey in the new movie is “more complicated” than what’s been shown before (a difficult thing to imagine given how complex Peter’s MCU story has been thus far, but Holland would obviously be the authority on that matter). Cretton also shares that Spider-Man will confront “a very mysterious villain that can jump into the mind of another person.”

This is swiftly followed by Spider-Man seemingly facing off against Scorpion, who shockingly says, “You think I’m Scorpion?” thereby driving home just how disorienting this new villain will be. Holland then confirms that this new villain will be threatening the lives of both MJ and Ned, which comes as less of a surprise. More exciting is another look at Savage Hulk—a reversal and, many might say, a correction to the introduction of Smart Hulk, which previously proved very unpopular.

In the clips depicting Spider-Man’s fight versus the Hulk, Spider-Man is shown wielding Shocker’s gauntlet. It certainly makes sense that Spider-Man would require such a weapon in this fight, given how powerful Hulk already is, let alone Savage Hulk, whose power level seems to be right up there with his strength in The Avengers. Clearly, Spider-Man is going to have quite the flood of fires to put out, and seemingly myriad villains to face, making this perhaps his most difficult era yet.

It’s time for Peter to face his fears.#SpiderManBrandNewDay is in theatres July 31. Get tickets now. https://t.co/Gm9mNYmuub pic.twitter.com/il88jExo1N — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) July 25, 2026

It also seems safe to assume that there are quite a few surprises in store for audiences, some that likely no one has seen coming. If so, that would be great news, as Brand New Day feels like an important step in the MCU assuring audiences that the franchise is back on track, especially ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.

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