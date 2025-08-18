You Can Now Watch One of the Best ’80s Action Movies for Free (Along With All of Its Sequels)

The free streaming lineup on Tubi is constantly changing, giving movie and TV fans everywhere plenty of opportunities to check out different titles. August has been no different, with dozens upon dozens of new titles making their way to Tubi’s free offerings. Among those new additions were four films from the same franchise, which began with one of the most iconic action titles of the 1980s.

Recently, Tubi added the Danny Glover and Mel Gibson-starring action-comedy Lethal Weapon to its lineup. The 1987 film, from director Richard Donner and writer Shane Black, was an instant hit and has been remembered as one of the genre’s most memorable entries. Thanks to the Tubi arrival, Lethal Weapon is easier to watch than ever, and the whole franchise came along for the ride.

Lethal Weapon joined Tubi alongside 1989’s Lethal Weapon 2, 1992’s Lethal Weapon 3, and 1998’s Lethal Weapon 4. This allows action fans to watch through the entire series for free, catching every chapter of the Riggs and Murtaugh story.

New on Tubi This Month

The Lethal Weapon films were added to Tubi’s lineup at the start of August, alongside dozens of other popular titles. Those additions included hits like Bring it On, The Da Vinci Code, Bottle Rocket, Wayne’s World, and The Meg.

You can check out the full list of Tubi’s August 1st additions below.

