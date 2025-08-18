You Can Now Watch One of the Best ’80s Action Movies for Free (Along With All of Its Sequels)

The free streaming lineup on Tubi is constantly changing, giving movie and TV fans everywhere plenty of opportunities to check out different titles. August has been no different, with dozens upon dozens of new titles making their way to Tubi’s free offerings. Among those new additions were four films from the same franchise, which began with one of the most iconic action titles of the 1980s.
Recently, Tubi added the Danny Glover and Mel Gibson-starring action-comedy Lethal Weapon to its lineup. The 1987 film, from director Richard Donner and writer Shane Black, was an instant hit and has been remembered as one of the genre’s most memorable entries. Thanks to the Tubi arrival, Lethal Weapon is easier to watch than ever, and the whole franchise came along for the ride.
Lethal Weapon joined Tubi alongside 1989’s Lethal Weapon 2, 1992’s Lethal Weapon 3, and 1998’s Lethal Weapon 4. This allows action fans to watch through the entire series for free, catching every chapter of the Riggs and Murtaugh story.
New on Tubi This Month
The Lethal Weapon films were added to Tubi’s lineup at the start of August, alongside dozens of other popular titles. Those additions included hits like Bring it On, The Da Vinci Code, Bottle Rocket, Wayne’s World, and The Meg.
You can check out the full list of Tubi’s August 1st additions below.
A Low Down Dirty Shame
A Man Apart
Accused – Season 1
Across The Universe
Annie (2014)
B.A.P.S.
Baby Driver
Bandidas
Barely Lethal
Bite The Bullet
Black Cinema
Body Of Lies
Bottle Rocket
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All Or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight To The Finish
Bring It On: In It To Win It
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
C’mon C’mon
Can’t Have It All
Chips (2017)
Code Name: The Cleaner
Dead Presidents
Departure
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
Double Cross
Exodus: Gods And Kings
Flightplan
Footloose (2011)
Geostorm
Ghost In The Shell (2017)
Godzilla Vs. Kong
Gridiron Gang (2006)
Guess Who
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Higher Learning (1995)
Holes
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How High
How High 2
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
I See You
I Spy
Identity Thief
Instant Family
Just Go With It
La Bamba (1987)
Laggies
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Little Big League
Little Man
Live Free Or Die Hard
Looney Tunes (1930)
Marlon
Matilda (1996)
Meg 2: The Trench
Mighty Joe Young
Moonlight
Mud
Night Hunter
Norbit
Oasis: Supersonic
One Direction: This Is Us
Operation Fortune
Pain & Gain
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Point Break (2015)
Priest (2011)
Proud Mary
Queen & Slim
Robots (2005)
Roll Bounce
Safe House (2012)
Saved By The Bell
Sausage Party (2016)
Secret In Their Eyes
Shaft
Silverado
Slice
Stand By Me
Street Dance
Street Dance 2
T2 Trainspotting
The Angry Birds Movie
The Back-Up Plan
The Client List (2012)
The Cowboys
The Crucible
The Da Vinci Code
The Fighter
The Grudge 2 (2006)
The Hate U Give
The Heat (2013)
The Kennedys
The Long Riders
The Meg
The Night Clerk
The Omen (2006)
The Prosecutor
The Spectacular Now
The Strangers: Prey At Night
The Ultimate Vendetta
The Wedding Planner
The Wiz
The Wolf Of Wall Street
The Yogi Bear Show
Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
Twice Born
Tyson
Volcano (1997)
War Room (2015)
Wayne’s World