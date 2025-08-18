Movies

You Can Now Watch One of the Best ’80s Action Movies for Free (Along With All of Its Sequels)

Four awesome action movies just made their way to Tubi.

The free streaming lineup on Tubi is constantly changing, giving movie and TV fans everywhere plenty of opportunities to check out different titles. August has been no different, with dozens upon dozens of new titles making their way to Tubi’s free offerings. Among those new additions were four films from the same franchise, which began with one of the most iconic action titles of the 1980s.

Recently, Tubi added the Danny Glover and Mel Gibson-starring action-comedy Lethal Weapon to its lineup. The 1987 film, from director Richard Donner and writer Shane Black, was an instant hit and has been remembered as one of the genre’s most memorable entries. Thanks to the Tubi arrival, Lethal Weapon is easier to watch than ever, and the whole franchise came along for the ride.

Lethal Weapon joined Tubi alongside 1989’s Lethal Weapon 2, 1992’s Lethal Weapon 3, and 1998’s Lethal Weapon 4. This allows action fans to watch through the entire series for free, catching every chapter of the Riggs and Murtaugh story.

New on Tubi This Month

The Lethal Weapon films were added to Tubi’s lineup at the start of August, alongside dozens of other popular titles. Those additions included hits like Bring it On, The Da Vinci Code, Bottle Rocket, Wayne’s World, and The Meg.

You can check out the full list of Tubi’s August 1st additions below.

A Low Down Dirty Shame  
A Man Apart  
Accused – Season 1  
Across The Universe  
Annie (2014)  
B.A.P.S.  
Baby Driver  
Bandidas  
Barely Lethal  
Bite The Bullet  
Black Cinema  
Body Of Lies  
Bottle Rocket  
Bring It On  
Bring It On Again  
Bring It On: All Or Nothing  
Bring It On: Fight To The Finish  
Bring It On: In It To Win It  
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack  
C’mon C’mon  
Can’t Have It All  
Chips (2017)  
Code Name: The Cleaner  
Dead Presidents  
Departure  
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood  
Double Cross  
Exodus: Gods And Kings  
Flightplan  
Footloose (2011)  
Geostorm  
Ghost In The Shell (2017)  
Godzilla Vs. Kong  
Gridiron Gang (2006)  
Guess Who  
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later  
Higher Learning (1995)  
Holes  
Hotel Transylvania  
Hotel Transylvania 2  
How High  
How High 2  
How Stella Got Her Groove Back  
I See You  
I Spy  
Identity Thief  
Instant Family  
Just Go With It  
La Bamba (1987)  
Laggies  
Lethal Weapon  
Lethal Weapon 2  
Lethal Weapon 3  
Lethal Weapon 4  
Little Big League  
Little Man  
Live Free Or Die Hard  
Looney Tunes (1930)  
Marlon  
Matilda (1996)  
Meg 2: The Trench  
Mighty Joe Young  
Moonlight  
Mud  
Night Hunter  
Norbit  
Oasis: Supersonic  
One Direction: This Is Us  
Operation Fortune  
Pain & Gain  
Paul Blart: Mall Cop  
Point Break (2015) 
Priest (2011)  
Proud Mary  
Queen & Slim  
Robots (2005)  
Roll Bounce  
Safe House (2012)  
Saved By The Bell  
Sausage Party (2016)  
Secret In Their Eyes  
Shaft  
Silverado  
Slice  
Stand By Me  
Street Dance  
Street Dance 2  
T2 Trainspotting  
The Angry Birds Movie  
The Back-Up Plan  
The Client List (2012)  
The Cowboys  
The Crucible  
The Da Vinci Code  
The Fighter  
The Grudge 2 (2006)  
The Hate U Give  
The Heat (2013)  
The Kennedys  
The Long Riders  
The Meg  
The Night Clerk  
The Omen (2006)  
The Prosecutor  
The Spectacular Now  
The Strangers: Prey At Night  
The Ultimate Vendetta  
The Wedding Planner  
The Wiz  
The Wolf Of Wall Street  
The Yogi Bear Show  
Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In  
Twice Born  
Tyson  
Volcano (1997)  
War Room (2015)  
Wayne’s World

