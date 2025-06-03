7 TV Shows That Continued Great Movies (& Still Failed)

Some movie premises are too strong to be confined just to the big-screen, but not every TV continuation or reimagining has achieved the same level of success as their theatrical origins. It’s often great to see epic movie storylines transferred to TV, especially when there’s a lot of lore, backstory or unseen character dynamics in movies that a long-form series format would be much better equipped to explore. Unfortunately, some TV continuations of beloved movies haven’t done their predecessor justice, and some have even marked the end of promising franchises.

While many TV shows based on movies, including the likes of Fargo, Bates Motel, 12 Monkeys, Westworld, and more, achieved huge success separate to their theatrical predecessors, others haven’t been so lucky. Storylines from iconic movies such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Blade, and The Omen have all been continued in TV series, but the lackluster reception to these shows have made them easily forgettable. TV and film have become much more connected and cohesive in recent years, but these series will be remembered as disappointing additions to brilliant movies.

7. Ferris Bueller (1990-1991)

NBC’s Ferris Bueller series didn’t officially continue the story of 1986’s Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, but instead suggested the movie had been based on the life of the real Ferris Bueller (Charlie Schlatter). In the pilot episode, Schlatter’s Ferris Bueller insults his portrayal in the movie, where Matthew Broderick played Bueller, which was a bold move from the budding series. The show received negative criticism, got low ratings, and was ultimately cancelled after 13 episodes due to poor viewership. It did, however, star a young Jennifer Aniston. An honest-to-goodness spin-off movie, Sam & Victor’s Day Off, is in development, and will hopefully fare better than this disappointing series.

6. Blade: The Series (2006)

Some might assume that Wesley Snipes is still the only actor to portray Marvel’s vampiric hero, Blade, especially considering issues surrounding Mahershala Ali’s upcoming MCU debut. However, Sticky Fingaz played Eric Brooks in Blade: The Series, which released on Spike as a direct continuation of the original Blade trilogy. The series was criticized for emphasizing gore and meaningless action while omitting any remnant of character development. While presumably cancelled after one season for budgetary reasons, the poor reception to Blade: The Series surely didn’t help its case. Marvel Studios still has the chance to redeem the beloved character.

5. Taken (2017)

Following an increasingly-disappointing trilogy (which started very strong with 2008’s Taken), 2017’s Taken series explored the origin story of Bryan Mills (Clive Standen), who was played by Liam Neeson in the movies. NBC’s Taken ran for two seasons, though the series saw a massive overhaul following the first, with showrunner and most of the core cast changing, which perhaps contributed to the series’ divided reception and lack of a compelling narrative. The Taken series lost a lot of the grit and intensity of the movie trilogy, which has left the future of the Taken franchise in jeopardy.

4. Damien (2016)

Acting as a direct sequel to 1976’s The Omen, and completely ignoring the events of the movie’s various sequels, A&E’s Damien series caught up with an adult Damien Thorn (Bradley James), who faces his true identity as the Antichrist. Damien did its best to match the darkness, intensity, and success of Richard Donner’s original horror movie, but the series’ uninspired narrative, humorless writing, and mediocre casting left audiences wanting more. We’re more likely to watch The Omen‘s actual sequel movies than invest time in this short-lived series.

3. Minority Report (2015)

Fox’s Minority Report series was a sequel to Steven Spielberg’s original 2002 movie, taking place 11 years after the events of the film, and introducing a new precog in the form of Dash Parker (Stark Sands). Unfortunately, the Minority Report series didn’t feature the same ambition, imagination, or high-octane action sequences as the Minority Report movie, so didn’t get the same positive response. The poor reception saw the series trimmed from 13 to 10 episodes, and then cancelled after only one season. The vibrant, sci-fi story of Minority Report was reduced to a typical investigative storyline, which was controversial.

2. Heathers (2018)

While not a direct continuation, 2018’s Heathers series was a modern-day reboot of the generation-defining 1988 movie. The series reimagined Heathers through a social media lens, which could have been an interesting premise, but its blunt exploration of social commentary actually hurt the story and commendable performances. The series was criticized for trying too hard to be like 1988’s Heathers and failing to achieve the same success. The series was edited poorly, causing many awkward cuts and interactions that contributed to Heathers being panned by critics and audiences alike.

1. Limitless (2015-2016)

2011’s Limitless helped put Bradley Cooper on the map as a leading man and action star, so it was initially exciting to see the popular movie continued in a TV series of the same name. However, CBS’ Limitless series lacked the energy, ferocity, and charisma of Neil Burger’s movie, despite a strong performance from Jake McDorman as Brian Finch, who starts working with the FBI after taking NZT-48, a refined version of the pill. Limitless‘ narrative opened up some very conspicuous plot holes and inconsistencies that made it a generic procedural series with a superhero-esque twist that not everyone enjoyed.

