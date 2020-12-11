✖

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly impacted the entertainment industry as we know it, with the debut of countless movies and TV shows being delayed due to the virus' spread. The landscape of theatrical blockbusters has been relatively scarce since the virus began in the spring -- and it seems like Disney's two remaining releases for the year are no longer on the calendar. On Thursday, it was announced that Disney has pulled the releases of both Free Guy and Death on the Nile, both of which were set to debut in December of 2020. Free Guy was set to be released on December 11th, and Death on the Nile was set to hit theaters on December 18th. New release dates for either film have not yet been decided.

These changes leave Wonder Woman 1984 as the only major theatrical release scheduled for December, with the film currently scheduled to open on Christmas Day, December 25th. Even then, reports have indicated that Warner Bros. will soon decide whether or not to open the film on that date, or delay it yet again.

Free Guy will star Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Death on the Nile follows Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement. Death on the Nile reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express, and stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot.

h/t: Deadline