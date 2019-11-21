Frozen 2’s Josh Gad Praises Disney Animators, Shares Olaf Clip

✖

Frozen 2 finally hit theaters last week and saw the return of Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf. The actors have been posting lots of Frozen content on social media, including Gad, who has shared everything from a heartfelt message about the movie to his surprise visit to a screening of the film. The actor's latest tweet featured a clip of Olaf right before the character's big solo song, "When I'm Older." In the post, Gad reveals that he did some improv in the recording booth and praised the animators for bringing those moments to life.

Throughout the process of making these films, it never ceases to amaze me that I‘m allowed 2 improv something clinically insane in a sound booth & then the best animators in the world take my nonsense & bring it to life over thousand of hours. Thank you @disneyanimation #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/a8dk082SHn — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 30, 2019

"Throughout the process of making these films, it never ceases to amaze me that I'm allowed 2 improv something clinically insane in a sound booth & then the best animators in the world take my nonsense & bring it to life over thousand of hours. Thank you @disneyanimation #Frozen2," Gad wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood), who voiced Iduna in the film.

"Cant stop quoting this. 😂," she wrote.

"We're even. My girls can't stop singing your lullaby," Gad replied.

Many fans commented, too:

"The Samantha bit is GOLD, sir. So damn funny," @TheEricGoldman wrote.

"One of my favorite parts of the movie 😂 you are a legend sir," @ChristineeGaul added.

Frozen 2 is being co-directed by the first film's Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck. While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). In addition to Wood, the new cast members also include and will also feature Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us).

You can check out the official description for Frozen 2 below:

"Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough."

Frozen 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.