Frozen 2 Is Now Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Frozen 2 is finally here and fans are excited for their return trip to that magical world. It looks like critics agree that the film was worth the wait as the film is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing the Frozen sequel is hovering at 76 percent fresh on the site. The audience score for the movie is even higher as the movie has an impressive 94 percent ranking on that side of the fence. There was some slight concern that the follow-up might not be able to rise to the heights of the first film. But, it looks like that hand-wringing will end up being unnecessary as Frozen 2 heads for a fun first week at the box office. It’s been quite a while since the first film and a question that a lot of voices raised was, why now? Well, the team behind the movie was not going to wheel a token sequel out there until they had a reason to tell a new story in that world. If fan response is anything to go by, it looks like they made the right decision. Arendelle feels very comforting to young viewers who might have loved Frozen the first go around, and now the visit back is the perfect complement to the start of winter and the holidays.

As we wrote earlier today on Comicbook.com. Variety lists the Thursday night take for Frozen 2 at a staggering $8.5 million. That’s a great start to dominating the Thanksgiving box office. For perspective, Frozen earned $93 million over the course of it’s 5-day weekend around Thanksgiving of 2013. That was a different case though as no one thought that the movie would explode into the full-force phenomenon that the property has become today. After that first outing, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for the sequel to pull in $100 million this weekend.

Frozen 2 is co-directed by the first film’s team of Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck. The movie also features Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood). While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). You can check out the official description below:

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 is out in theaters right now!