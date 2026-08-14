Frozen 3 Concept Art Reveals A New Anna Design That Teases Major Change to the Character

The massive fan event D23 is kicking off this weekend, and already, the displays are offering some significant reveals and, potentially, giving some major hints about what is to come over the next few days. Given that D23 is Disney focused, the weekend will include many franchises owned by the House of Mouse, including Star Wars and Marvel. In terms of the former, audiences are hoping to see more news about Star Wars: Starfighter, Ahsoka season 2, and Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord season 2, and for the MCU, fans are eager to see a possible new Avengers: Doomsday trailer, learn more about the upcoming Disney+ series VisionQuest, and hopefully get some X-Men casting announcements.

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While Star Wars and Marvel may be some of Disney’s biggest properties today, though, this media giant will never fully be removed from its Disney princess origins, and one such beloved Disney princess duo—actually, they’ve both been Disney queens now—have just made an appearance. Namely, sisters Anna and Elsa from the smash hit movie Frozen are shown in a new display for Frozen 3, and one design change for Anna in particular may nod toward what fans can expect in this upcoming installment.

Queen Anna Looks All Grown Up in New Sneak Peek

Image via Disney

Although Anna began as a young, starry-eyed woman looking for love in Frozen, it’s clear that Frozen 3 will depict a very different version of the character. A new display for Frozen 3 specifically shows the former princess (now a queen, following the events of Frozen 2) donning a brand-new outfit and hairstyle, both of which suggest a much more mature character. Gone, seemingly, are her classic braids, replaced by a ponytail, and her dress in particular reflects her new role as Queen of Arendelle. This makes sense not only because, presumably, more time has passed, but also because Frozen 2 saw significant development for the character.

Here’s a sneak peek at the Frozen 3 display on the #D23 Expo show floor pic.twitter.com/aiZ88VnKWO — BlogMickey.com @ D23 (@Blog_Mickey) August 14, 2026

Joining Anna and Elsa are, unsurprisingly, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven, and notably, Kristoff is looking more mature with his outfit, too. It’s also interesting that Anna and Elsa seem to be wearing winter clothes again, perhaps hinting that this new story will see the sisters once again exploring the Enchanted Forest or perhaps even Ahtohallan. That would make sense, as Frozen 2 revealed that Elsa is the fifth spirit but ended very soon after. Presumably, Frozen 3 will, in part, dive deeper into what that identity really means, what Elsa’s role looks like, and how the sisters are navigating this newfound era.

Many are also hoping that D23 will unveil a trailer for Frozen 3, and given the prominence of this display, that’s certainly not out of the question. In fact, with Frozen 3’s release date being just over a year away, on November 24, 2027, it would make sense for D23 to release at least a teaser, if not a trailer.