Disney+’s New Frozen Release Teases the Anna Story We’ve Waited Years For in Frozen 3

A new Frozen release is here, and while it isn’t the much-anticipated Frozen 3, it teases what we can expect from the upcoming sequel — including an Anna story we’ve waited years for. Disney+ Insider: World of Frozen, a short documentary showing off the new World of Frozen section at Disneyland Paris, debuted on Disney+ over the weekend. Its release coincided with World of Frozen’s March 29 opening, and the documentary is primarily focused on showing off the various attractions there. However, it’s led by Frozen 3 co-directors Jennifer Lee and Trent Correy, both of whom hint at a big development for the next sequel.

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During the Disney+ Insider: World of Frozen‘s seven-minute run, Lee approaches a cast member playing Anna, telling her, “We hear there are big wedding plans happening.” When she expresses excitement, Correy asks about the planning, to which Anna responds, “Olaf said he likes to be in charge of all the party planning in Arendelle, and he told us that him and Kristoff had been planning a really big surprise for the Snowflower Festival.“

While this isn’t outright confirmation that Anna and Kristoff will have a wedding in Frozen 3, it seems like an obvious direction for the film — and Lee and Correy would know best if it’s on the horizon. It’s in line with the rumored Frozen 3 story details that emerged in 2025, which also suggested the pair would be wed. And the Snowflower Festival certainly seems like a great place to propose or tie the knot. Doing so would pay off years of storytelling in the upcoming sequel, giving the characters the happy ending we’ve been waiting for.

Anna & Kristoff’s Wedding Will Pay Off Years of Storytelling in Frozen 3

Image via Disney

Anna and Kristoff’s romance has been a prominent part of both Frozen movies, despite Anna and Elsa’s sisterhood being the heart of the series. And with Anna spending the previous projects finding her independence, and becoming queen of Arendelle at the end of Frozen 2, marriage seems like an obvious next step. The fact that she and Kristoff work through their communication issues in Frozen 2 also leaves them in a promising enough place for their relationship to pay off in this way.

Of course, Frozen has a reputation for upending viewer expectations — just look at the first movie’s Hans twist — so it’s possible this wedding tease will also get turned on its head. It likely won’t be the biggest or most important part of the film, given the series’ committed focus on Anna and Elsa throughout. Yet after following Anna and Kristoff for two movies, they deserve a happy ending. It sounds like they might get one upon Frozen 3‘s Thanksgiving 2027 release date.

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