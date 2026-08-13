New Storm Casting Rumor Has X-Men Fans Doubling Down on a Different Star

D23 kicks off tomorrow, and many are expecting this massive Disney fan event to include a host of announcements, some of which are expected to be X-Men casting choices. Given how much chatter there has been over the last several months regarding who the MCU will bring in as their brand-new X-Men (joining Sadie Sink as Jean Grey and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, both of whom are confirmed), it would make sense for this event to unveil many—though likely not all—of these decisions. Even if that news is coming tomorrow, though, fans haven’t stopped passing casting rumors around.

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One such new rumor has just emerged, this one about the casting for the fan-favorite character Storm. According to reports, French actress Suzy Bemba, best known for Poor Things, is being considered for the role. Unfortunately, the post indicating this casting rumor is being flooded with comments that are repeatedly voicing one thing in particular: the notion that Jayme Lawson is the actress for the role. While some are being harsher than others in the comments, it’s clear that the pervasive sentiment is that the role should go to Lawson, which could spell trouble for the MCU if that’s not where the decision is headed.

Fans Have Made Their Storm Casting Preferences Known

As mentioned, the post sharing the casting rumor about Suzy Bemba as the MCU’s possible choice for Storm has numerous responses indicating that this isn’t who many fans want for the role. One of the kinder comments to that effect says, “I’m not saying anything disrespectful about this woman, but I prefer Jayme Lawson,” and a similar comment reads, “Idk about her acting but I think age and looks wise she fits the role (sad is not Jayme but it’s fine).” There are, unfortunately, a number of comments that are not so kind, similarly expressing a preference, and often a rather strong preference, for Lawson.

This is markedly different from the response that a post about Lawson as Storm received, with comments on one such X post saying things like, “This is THE choice…don’t be dumb Disney/Marvel,” “I really hope you guys are not playing. Please let it be her,” and “I need this be true.” Clearly, many fans have spoken in terms of who they want to see in the role, but for now, it’s anyone’s guess. And, sadly, it might not even be among the announcements at D23. There is currently no confirmation than X-Men casting announcements will be made this weekend, much less confirmation about specific characters who will be announced.

These respective responses also underline the precarious position the MCU now finds itself in as it begins officially casting the X-Men. The X-Men reboot is unquestionably a massively important next era for the MCU, and who Marvel/Disney decides to cast will have a significant influence on how audiences feel well before the movie hits the big screen. While there is no way to make everyone happy, hopefully the powers that be will make choices that are largely celebrated within the fanbase. For Storm, it seems there’s one name in particular for which that would be true.