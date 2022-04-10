Jonathan Groff Drops Big Teases for Frozen 3 and Mindhunter Season 3 Plans

Fans of Netflix’s Mindhunter were disappointed when a third season of the thriller, despite wide critical acclaim for both of its first two seasons, was put on an indefinite hold with plenty of doubt cast on even the hope of a future Season 3. But now, two years later, series star Jonathan Groff says that a third season of Mindhunter shares the same possibility as a third installment of another fan-favorite he’s part of, Frozen. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (via CBR), Groff was asked for an update on the two projects, and he said that he sees Frozen 3 and Mindhunter Season 3 as equally possible.

“I feel like, even though those projects seem very different, Frozen and Mindhunter, I feel like a third Frozen and a third season of Mindhunter are equally possible,” Groff said.

While the possibility may seem equal to Groff, that doesn’t necessarily mean likely. In the case of Frozen, Groff’s co-star Josh Gad who voices the snowman Olaf, previously said that he feels that a third film in that franchise won’t happen unless there is an “amazing idea” for it because otherwise, there’s just no need —but that if such an idea does happen, he’d be all in.

“Frozen 3 won’t happen unless there’s a reason for Frozen 3 to exist,” Gad said last year. “I trust this team with all my heart to believe that unless they have an amazing idea, there’s just no need.” The actor continued, “But I also know that the second they do have that idea, they’ll be the first ones to say, ‘Let’s do it.’ But right now, no Frozen 3.”

As for Mindhunter, while there were reports last year that series creator David Fincher was having conversations with Netflix about additional episodes of the series, Fincher had also previously said that the series’ production costs were a major barrier.

“I don’t know if it makes sense to continue,” Fincher said. “It was an expensive show. It had a very passionate audience, but we never got the numbers that justified the cost.”

Mindhunter debuted on Netflix in 2017 with the second season of the series arriving in 2019. The series was based the true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker and follows the early days of criminal psychology and criminal profiling at the law enforcement institution with Holden Ford (Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), along with psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) interviewing serial killers in an attempt to understand how they think, and thus, solve ongoing cases with the knowledge.

