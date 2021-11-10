Josh Gad Reveals What It Will Take To Greenlight Frozen 3

Thanks to Josh Gad, fans now have an idea what it will take for Disney to greenlight a third film in the Frozen franchise. The original movie premiered in 2013 and was an immediate success, thanks in large part to the catchy and popular “Let It Go” song by Idina Menzel. Frozen 2 was finally released in 2019, but since then there hasn’t been word on what the status of Frozen 3 is. Gad, who voices the snowman Olaf in Frozen and is starring in the upcoming Olaf Presents on Disney+, answers how Frozen 3 can become a possibility.

“Frozen 3 won’t happen unless there’s a reason for Frozen 3 to exist,” Gad said via Dublin’s 98FM. “I trust this team with all my heart to believe that unless they have an amazing idea, there’s just no need.” The actor continued, “But I also know that the second they do have that idea, they’ll be the first ones to say ‘Let’s do it.’ But right now, no Frozen 3.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Frozen 2 grossed $130 million in its opening weekend, ultimately totaling $477 million domestically and $1.5 billion worldwide. Of course, the franchise lives on with different spinoffs, such as Olaf Presents, a new animated show premiering on Disney+ Day. The loveable snowman was also featured in At Home With Olaf, a short series that followed Olaf’s adventures in Arendelle.

The Olaf Presents synopsis can be found below.

Olaf steps into the spotlight and goes from snowman to showman as he takes on the roles of producer, actor, costumer and set builder for his unique “retelling” of five favorite Disney animated tales in “Olaf Presents,” a series of new animated shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion king (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales. Josh Gad returns to voice Olaf with veteran Disney animator Hyrum Osmond directing and Jennifer Newfield producing.

Olaf Presents premieres Friday, November 12th on Disney+ Day. Let us know your thoughts on the series and on Frozen 3 down in the comments.