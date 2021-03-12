Disney Releases First Trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney's new animated movie Raya and the Last Dragon was supposed to arrive in theaters in November, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic changed those plans. The highly-anticipated Disney film has been pushed to March of 2021, but that doesn't mean fans are any less excited to see it. The studio announced early this week that the first trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon would be arriving on Wednesday morning, and that promise was kept.

The debut trailer for the film transports viewers to an ancient world filled with magic, adventure, and mystical creatures. As expected, given that it's a film from Disney, the footage from Raya and the Last Dragon looks stunning, and it will certainly build even more hype for the film's March release. You can check out the full trailer in the video above.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Kelly Marie Tran voices the titular Raya in the film, and the actress explained to EW that her character will upend the traditional Disney Princess model.

“She is someone who is technically a princess but I think that what's really cool about this project, about this character, specifically is that everyone's trying to flip the narrative on what it means to be a princess,” Tran explained. “Raya is totally a warrior. When she was a kid, she was excited to get her sword. And she grows up to be a really badass, gritty warrior and can really take care of herself.”

Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada, who have been working on the film throughout the year's pandemic.

“As filmmakers, [directors] Don [Hall] and Carlos [López Estrada] bring a combination of animation know-how and emotional storytelling to Raya and the Last Dragon, bringing our fantasy adventure to surprising, original, and dynamic heights,” said Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee. “They both saw the potential for this film and had a strong vision for the story, especially for our lead character, played by the wonderfully talented Kelly Marie Tran. And no small feat, directors Don and Carlos, writers Qui [Nguyen] and Adele [Lim], and the entire crew of 400 Disney Animation artists are making this film together, while separated and working from home.”

Raya and the Last Dragon arrives in theaters on March 12, 2021.