Andor: Disney Prevented Star Wars Series From Dropping F-Bomb

The first season of Andor was released on Disney+ last year, and it's easily the most adult-themed Star Wars project to date. The show features some big surprises including sex, murder, and swearing, and that's just in the first three episodes. However, there is one word you didn't definitely won't be hearing in the show. Benjamin Caron, who directed three episodes of the season, including the finale, recently spoke with CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast and revealed Disney prevented them from dropping an f-bomb.

In the finale, "Rix Road," Maarva Andor's (Fiona Shaw) speech was supposed to be a little different. The iconic actor originally dropped a "F*ck the Empire!" in her speech, and they even filmed it. Caron revealed, "Yeah, that was all Tony [Gilroy]. Right from the very beginning, he was like, 'We're gonna do this. We're gonna get away with this. I mean, Disney have said no. But there is no way I'm... I am not letting them get away with this!' And I was like, 'All right, okay, we're gonna do it.' And then, uh, yeah."

He added of Shaw actually saying the line, "Hell yeah! I mean, Fiona Shaw? That was like the first thing that came out of her mouth when we were shooting that! And then the producer was like, 'Okay, you need to get a safety.' And I'm like, 'Oh, come on.' They were like, 'You need a safety.' So, yeah. In my head, when I see that, I hear 'F*ck the Empire,' not 'Fight the Empire.'"

How Will Andor Season 2 Lead Into Rouge One?

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy previously broke down how Season 2 will lead right into the opening scenes of Rogue One.

"Well, it's going to be the same tone," Gilroy detailed to /Film. "It's going to be hopefully the same quality, the same attention to detail, and all the rest of the things that people got used to. But there's two things that are very distinctively different. One is that this is a show about [Cassian] becoming a revolutionary. His commitment to the cause is not going to be that much in doubt over the next four years. That's the second difference. We're going to be covering four years. Every time we do three episodes in the second half, we jump ahead a year. When we come back to the show for part two, it'll be a year later. We'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year. Then we'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year on that. That last year will be the year that takes us into Rogue [One]. We have some pretty interesting storytelling opportunities. I'd be curious if anybody else has ever done it before. We can't think of a [show] where someone did that."

The first season of Andor is available to stream on Disney+.