Frozen 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll Set Launches Today

Frozen hit theaters on November 27th, 2013, which means that this month marks the 10th anniversary of one of the most successful animated films of all-time. Let it go? Hardly. Disney is celebrating the Frozen phenomenon with a collection of new merch that includes a limited edition Anna and Elsa doll set that will be priced at an eye-watering $349.99. Not to worry though, there are plenty of more affordable options to check out, including an alternate doll set. Everything you need to know can be found right here.

Details on the limited edition Anna and Elsa doll set are scarce at this point, but we do know that it was designed by Frozen visual development artist Griselda Sastrawinata-Lemay and will be available to order starting today, November 15th at 8am PT / 11am ET here at the shopDisney website along with other items in their Frozen 10th anniversary lineup. Note that a special Dooney & Bourke Frozen Filmmaker 10th Anniversary Collection of designer bags also expected to launch at that time, and it should be available right here at shopDisney. The official description for the doll set reads:

"Unleash an icy flurry of pure fantasy with this stunning Anna and Elsa doll set, part of our royal celebration. Designed by Disney artists, this pair of limited edition dolls commemorate the 10th Anniversary of Disney's Frozen. The dazzling duo radiate power and bravery in original costume designs from the now-classic film. Their compelling personalities shine in the craftsmanship of these beautiful dolls and gowns, exquisite keepsakes to cherish through many years to come."

If you can't justify getting the super premium collector's edition Frozen dolls, there is a more affordable option that's available here on Amazon priced at $100. These dolls wear deluxe soft-good fashions and feature premium details like rooted lashes, so you're still getting quite a bit for $250 less. You might also want to see what shopDisney has in store for their Black Friday sale.

Additional, standout items in the Frozen lineup include the following:

What's Going On With Frozen III?

As Frozen III draws closer, it won't have one of it's biggest creative forces behind the camera. The Wrap confirmed that Jennifer Lee would not be directing the third installment. Lee was the one in the director's chair for the first Frozen. As that original movie celebrates this big anniversary, it's important to remember what a frenzy that release was. Annecy Film Festival this year brought the news from Lee herself. But, she's advising and working on Frozen III as we speak.

"I can't say where we are [with Frozen 3]," Lee told the outlet. "All our stories are driven by the artists in the studio. Where we're going with Frozen did not come from me. It came from an incredible person. That's a new piece, I've told no one. And I've been blown away by it and I'm just having a blast with that team."

"I'm doing what I do with all the other projects," Lee added. "It's really fun on Frozen,…cause we've lived the world for awhile together and a lot of the artists in the studio grew up with that film too, both of them, and have been there the whole way…They kinda own them as much as anyone else."