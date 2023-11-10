Disney's Massive Black Friday Sale Discounts Lightsabers, Toys, Clothing, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney is kicking off Black Friday month with an event that begins today, November 10th and runs through November 28th here on shopDisney. During that time discounts as high as 40% will be up for grabs on thousands of collectibles, toys, plush, home goods, and apparel inspired by your favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters. Even their high end Star Wars lightsaber hilts are eligible for an additional 20% off on top of current sale prices. Just keep in mind that you need to use the code MAGIC at checkout to activate the deals. If your cart totals over $79, you can stack the code SHIPMAGIC to get free shipping as well.

We've highlighted some of the best deals going in the list below, but you can shop the entire Black Friday sale here at shopDisney while it lasts. Note that new sales will be added over the course of the event, so make sure to check back for more options.

Speaking of Start Wars lightsaber hilts, new models are set to launch this month. Details are listed below, and you'll find all of the new releases here on shopDisney after the drop dates.

First unveiled at New York Comic Con, The Stellan Gios hilt has an online release date set for November 17th at 8am PT / 11am ET. Stellan Gios is a Jedi Master who has appeared in the HIgh Republic series of books that Lucasfilm has produced over the last few years. The hilt replica is the first from Star Wars: The High Republic, and It will feature light and sound effects. It will also come bundled with a comic book and a collectible wooden case. It's expected to be limited to 5000 units, so you'll wan to jump on it quickly. Expect prices to be in the $170-$200 range. Crossguard blades are included, but the blade itself will be sold separately.

Next up is the Kanan Jarrus aka Caleb Dume Lightsaber hilt, which is already available in the Parks but will be released online on November 29th (most likely at 8am PT / 11am ET). It's based on the weapon wielded by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s character from Star Wars: Rebels. It will also include light and sound effects, though the blade will be a separate purchase. We expect this hilt replica to retail for $169.99.

New Star Wars Squishmallows will be released at shopDisney on November 20th. Again, we expect the drop to happen at 8am PT / 11am ET. It seems as though Grogu and Chewbacca will be in the lineup, but little is known beyond that.