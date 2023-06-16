Frozen 3: Original Director Jennifer Lee Not Returning for Sequel

One key creator will not be returning for Frozen 3. On Friday, The Wrap confirmed that original Frozen director Jennifer Lee is not involved with the upcoming third film, which was first properly confirmed earlier this year. Lee announced the news during the ongoing Annecy Animation Festival. While Lee will not be directing or co-directing the new Frozen, she will seemingly be advising or mentoring on the project.

"I can't say where we are [with Frozen 3]," Lee explained. "All our stories are driven by the artists in the studio. Where we're going with Frozen did not come from me. It came from an incredible person. That's a new piece, I've told no one. And I've been blown away by it and I'm just having a blast with that team,"

"I'm doing what I do with all the other projects," Lee said. "It's really fun on Frozen,…cause we've lived the world for awhile together and a lot of the artists in the studio grew up with that film too, both of them, and have been there the whole way…They kinda own them as much as anyone else."

What would Frozen 3 be about?

The prospect of a third Frozen movie, in particular, has been hyped up ever since Frozen 2's 2019 debut. As those tied to the franchise hinted in the years that followed, there was definitely a desire to return to the story of Anna, Elsa, and company.

"We get asked that question a lot," producer Peter Del Vecho explained during a press conference for the Disney+ Once Upon a snowman shorts in 2020. "I mean, clearly there's a real passion for the stories for the sisters, and for the whole family. But, right now we're focused on other things, I'm focused on Raya and the Last Dragon. [Frozen co-director Jennifer Lee] is focused on running the studio, but we still love these characters."

"Frozen 3 won't happen unless there's a reason for Frozen 3 to exist," Olaf voice actor Josh Gad said in a 2021 interview. "I trust this team with all my heart to believe that unless they have an amazing idea, there's just no need. But I also know that the second they do have that idea, they'll be the first ones to say, 'Let's do it.' But right now, no Frozen 3."

