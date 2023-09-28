Disney Celebrates Frozen 10th Anniversary With Trailer

Disney is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Frozen with a 10-week countdown. The company put out an announcement of the festivities through a trailer posted to their social media and Disney+. Over the last 10 years, there has been so much Frozen to experience. While there are just two movies with Frozen 2 helping round things out, on TV and streaming Disney has acknowledged the series' popularity. Anna, Elsa, and Olaf especially have become household names. There will be Disney Parks announcements over the next 10 weeks along with some other surprises.

As October gets rolling, there is the Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature podcast to enjoy. That's 12 episodes that help connect some dots between Frozen II and the original movie. (There's also some speculation that the Enchanted Forest hides some hints at where we could be going for Frozen III.) In addition, Hong Kong Disneyland is getting a full Frozen-themed world to enjoy. World of Frozen will see guests get to attend a Summer Snow Day celebration in Arendelle. So, it's basically the most wonderful time of the year for fans of the franchise.

What's Going On With Frozen III?

As Frozen III draws closer, it won't have one of it's biggest creative forces behind the camera. The Wrap confirmed that Jennifer Lee would not be directing the third installment. Lee was the one in the director's chair for the first Frozen. As that original movie celebrates this big anniversary, it's important to remember what a frenzy that release was. Annecy Film Festival this year brought the news from Lee herself. But, she's advising and working on Frozen III as we speak.

"I can't say where we are [with Frozen 3]," Lee told the outlet. "All our stories are driven by the artists in the studio. Where we're going with Frozen did not come from me. It came from an incredible person. That's a new piece, I've told no one. And I've been blown away by it and I'm just having a blast with that team."

"I'm doing what I do with all the other projects," Lee added. "It's really fun on Frozen,…cause we've lived the world for awhile together and a lot of the artists in the studio grew up with that film too, both of them, and have been there the whole way…They kinda own them as much as anyone else."

Looking For More Frozen?

If you're feeling sad about Frozen III still being a little ways off, then you can check out the Frozen Podcast. Forces of Nature begins this year and features your favorite characters. Anna and Elsa are investigating the Enchanted Forest, and what they find might change the world forever. You can stream Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature wherever you get your podcasts.

Check out Disney's synopsis for the podcast: "Queen Anna has a lot on her plate. She has welcomed Disa, the Queen of the small neighboring nation and her people to Arendelle when their kingdom is flooded. Disa is eager to learn about the scientific nature of magic.Also in Arendelle is Lord Wolfgang, the Duke of Weselton's nephew, on an apology tour for his uncle's behavior. He very much wants to secure Queen Anna's forgiveness and hopes to convince the people of Arendelle of the merits of trade with Weselton."

"When a mysterious fire happens at the castle and the Spirits of Nature start acting up Elsa, Anna, and Disa travel to the Enchanted Forest to uncover the cause, where they discover mysterious steam-powered copper machines: automatons. Where do the automatons come from and what are they doing? Who is directing them? Most importantly, how do Elsa, Anna, and Disa stop them from upsetting the natural balance of the Enchanted Forest and Arendelle?"

Will you be watching Frozen again on the anniversary? Let us know in the comments down below!