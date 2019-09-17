Funko Launches the Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Pop Figure

Angelina Jolie returns in the role of the Sleeping Beauty villain Maleficent on October 18th in Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Naturally, a new movie means a new Funko Pop figure, and Funko has definitely kicked this Pop up a few notches in terms of detail when compared to the version they released for the original 2014 film.

The new Maleficent 2 Funko Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with a ship date slated for November. If you want to round out your collection, the original live-action Maleficent Funko Pop is available on eBay in the $60 to $80 range. The Sleeping Beauty Maleficent Funko Pop figure is available here (a Diamond Collection version is also on eBay).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, the film is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira serving as executive producers.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after “Maleficent,” in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

On a related note, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty and Hades from Hercules recently joined previously released FunkO’s cereals based on Ursula from The Little Mermaid and Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Each cereal comes with a Pocket Pop prize inside.

Unfortunately, the Oogie Boogie FunkO’s cereal has sold out, but the Maleficent, Hades, and Ursula varieties are still available to pre-order right here at Spirit Halloween (exclusive) with a ship date slated for October 9th (except Ursula, which is shipping now). Make sure use the code OPENFB19 at checkout to save 20% on any single item. Note that the code works on any Spirit Halloween item, and it won’t last long, so you might want to use the code on something bigger – like a costume, Halloween decor, or the amazing exclusive Hocus Pocus Sanderson sisters Funko Movie Moment Pop they recently released.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.