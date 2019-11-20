Funko Launches a Stunning Disney Mulan Pop Ride and a Super-Sized Mushu

We may be only days away premiere of Disney‘s Frozen 2, but Funko is turning back the clock with a series of Pop figures based on the 1998 animated film Mulan. Presumably, this wave is a warmup for whatever Funko has in store for the live action version of Mulan that hits theaters in March of 2020.

The new Mulan Funko wave includes some premium Pops – namely the Mulan astride her beloved horse Khan Pop Rides figure and the 10-inch Pop Mushu (both are must haves – especially that awesome Rides figure). Standard Pop figures in the lineup include Mulan disguised as Ping, Mushu with his gong, and Li Shang. Pre-orders for all of these figures are live right here with shipping slated for February.

In related news, Funko launched the first figure in their new Wood Deco line yesterday, and it’s none other than Marvel’s Captain America. It’s still a vinyl figure, but as you can see from the image above, the wood effect is pretty convincing.

The Wood Deco Cap Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for January. Note that this Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive, so grab one before the inevitable sell out.

