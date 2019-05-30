Funko’s Disney Villains Cruella in Car Pop Rides Exclusive Arrives Tonight

Get ready, Disney / Funko fans – The Hot Topic exclusive Cruella De Vil in Car Funko Pop Rides figure from the classic animated film 101 Dalmatians is dropping tonight! If you want to add it to your collection, here’s what you need to know…

The Disney Villains #61 Cruella in Car Funko Pop Rides figure is a Hot Topic exclusive that will be available online right here starting tonight, May 30th/31st – most likely with a launch time between 11:30pm – 12am EST (8:30pm – 9pm PST). A sell out on this figure is inevitable, so jump on it while you can. Note that the figure should be trickling out to brick-and-mortar Hot Topic stores starting today, but your odds of grabbing one there are probably pretty slim. If you miss out, you’ll find plenty of listings right here on eBay.

In related news, Funko recently unveiled a new Disney Treasures Hot Topic exclusive, and it’s a big box full of gear from the original animated Aladdin! Unfortunately there’s no way to avoid spoiling the surprise because Hot Topic put the contents of the box front and center on the product page. It also appears that they only released images of the box with the contents exposed.

Still, you can take solace in the fact that picking this Disney Treasures box up will be worth it for the Jafar as the Serpent Movie Moment Pop figure alone. In fact, you can get a box for $16.45 (50% off) while Hot Topic’s Aladdin sale lasts. The official description reads:

“You ain’t never had a mystery box like this! From Disney’s Aladdin, we present this Funko Disney Treasures Box! Packaged in a cardboard box, contents include: Pop! Jafar as the Serpent Movie Moment, Toy Abu Mystery Mini, scarab enamel pin and Genie Lamp key chain. Now you’re in a whole new world of Funko!”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.