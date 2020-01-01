Funko Launches Live-Action Disney Mulan Pop Figures

Disney’s live-action retelling of the 1998 animated film Mulan is set to hit theaters on March 27th, and Funko is getting ready for the release with a small wave of new Pop figures.

The lineup includes a battle-ready Mulan and Mulan in more casual attire. Both of these figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for January and February respectively. These new figures look great, but we’re still loving Pops that they recently released for the animated version of Mulan…

Indeed, the animated Mulan Funko wave announced back in November is absolutely gorgeous. It includes some premium Pops – namely the Mulan astride her beloved horse Khan Pop Rides figure and the 10-inch Pop Mushu (both are must haves – especially that awesome Rides figure). Standard Pop figures in the lineup include Mulan disguised as Ping, Mushu with his gong, and Li Shang. Pre-orders for all of these figures are live right here with shipping coming up fast in February.

In other Disney Funko news, a ton of new Pop figures from the popular Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian launched yesterday. It doesn’t include any new Baby Yoda Pops, but there are definitely some awesome figures in the wave.

Standard Pop figures in the new wave include a Heavy Infantry Mandalorian, a Deluxe Pop of the Mandalorian on Blurrg, Greef Karga, Q9-Zero, an Incinerator Stormtrooper, Offworld Jawa, Covert Mandalorian, a new version of The Mandalorian, The Armorer, and The Client. All of these figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February.

As for the exclusive Pop figures in the wave, look for a two-pack Pop set of the Mandalorian and IG-1 at Barnes and Noble, a Death Watch Mandalorian gat GameStop, a Mandalorian with flame Pop at Target, a Trandoshan Thug at Walgreens, and a Mandalorian wearing Beskar armor at Amazon in the coming days / weeks. You can find previous releases in The Mandalorian Funko Pop lineup right here (including Baby Yoda).

