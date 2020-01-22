Funko Launches a Perfect Marilyn Monroe Pop Figure

Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe’s first Pop figure was launched as a Funko Hollywood Store exclusive last year. It features Marilyn dressed to the nines with a look that’s topped off with a pair of Wayfarer sunglasses. That figure is all well and good (you can find it on eBay), but when you think of the subject for a Marilyn Monroe Pop figure, odds are a famous scene from The Seven Year Itch comes to mind.

We’re talking about the subway grate “delicious breeze” white dress scene of course – and if you were waiting for that Pop figure, today is your day. Funko and Entertainment Earth have teamed up to release a black-and-white deco version as an exclusive, and you can pre-order one right here while they last (shipping is slated for May). Apparently, a colorized version is coming soon, but we don’t have details on that one at the time of writing. Stay tuned. UPDATE: The colorized figure has been announced (pictured below). It is available to pre-order right here (they also launched a iconic Farrah Fawcett poster Pop).

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the description:

“Blonde bombshell.” “Sex symbol.” Many laudatory words have been used to describe this beautiful Golden Globe-winning actress, but one thing is for sure – she’s a true Hollywood icon. Norma Jeane Mortenson, aka Marilyn Monroe, was one of a kind who will live in the hearts of moviegoers forever.

In other big Funko news, a ton of new Pop figures were announced at London Toy Fair 2020 earlier this week, and you can find out where to get them all via our master list. You can also check out our favorite new releases from the show here.

Funko spent seven hours releasing wave after wave of Pop figures, so there’s a lot of new items to consider for your collection. Naturally there are plenty of new releases for Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Harry Potter fans, but there are also releases that span everything from Killer Clowns from Outer Space to the ’90s Dinosaurs TV show.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.