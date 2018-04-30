Get All of the Funko Pops With This Buy Two, Get One Free Sale

BoxLunch has emerged as one of the best places to get new Funko Pop releases, and their exclusives have been pretty fantastic lately. With that in mind, you have over 400 options to choose from in their buy two, get one free Funko sale!

You can shop the entire collection right here sorted by bestsellers. Not surprisingly, many of their exclusives that haven’t sold out yet rank high on that list. If you want to focus entirely on BoxLunch Funko exclusives, you can do that right here. To sweeten the deal, BoxLunch is also offering free shipping on purchases of $50 or more for a limited time. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve picked out a few of our favorites for your convenience:

• Marvel Avengers: Infinity War 6-inch Hulkbuster

• Disney Kingdom Hearts Organization 13 Mickey Mouse (Exclusive)

• Marvel Avengers: Infinity War Iron Spider Bobble-Head

• Marvel Avengers: Infinity War Captain America Bobble-Head

• Funko Pop! Rides Disney Lilo & Stitch The Red One (Exclusive)

• Funko Pop! Overwatch D.Va With Meka 6-inch Figure

• Funko Pop! Movies Freddy Krueger & Jason Voorhees Figure Set (Exclusive)

• Funko Pop! DC Comics Smallville Clark Kent

• Marvel Black Panther Black Panther Vinyl Bobble-Head

• Dragon Ball Super Goku Black Vinyl Figure

In related news, the third annual Alien Day – a date that references the location upon which Aliens is set (moon LV-426) – just passed on April 26th. This 8-bit Xenomorph figure was the crown jewel of collectibles that tied into the event. It’s an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can only get right here while supplies last. Shipping is slated for June.

The figure is based on the Alien 3 video game that was released for the Sega Genesis in 1992 (so, technically this should be a 16-bit figure). The color scheme is taken directly from scenes in the game. The official description reads:

“Funko blended the pixel-art style with its classic Pop! Vinyl silhouette to bring fans a line of 8-bit Pop! Vinyl figures. Take it further with this Pop! featuring an exclusive video game deco with an orange-and-blue shade effect! The Alien Video Game Deco 8-Bit Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box.“

