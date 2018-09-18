The Funko Buy 3, Get 1 Free Sale Enters Its Final Days

Entertainment Earth’s buy 3, get one 1 free Funko Pop sale is in its final week, but every day offers a new opportunity to grab something awesome because the lineup is constantly changing. That having been said, there have been some great additions in the last 24 hours. You can shop the entire sale right here, but here are some of our favorite Pop figures in the current collection:

• Avengers: Infinity War Hulkbuster 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Rick and Morty Mad Max Rick Pop! Vinyl Vehicle #37

• Thor Ragnarok Hela Masked Pop! Vinyl Figure #243

• Little Mermaid Ariel Disney Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Booster Gold and Blue Beetle Metallic Version 2-Pack (Previews Exclusive)

• Bob’s Big Boy Bob Pop! Vinyl Figure #24 (Not Mint)

• Dragon Ball Goku and Nimbus Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Dragon Ball Z Trunks Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger 8-Bit Pop! Vinyl Figure #22

• Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees 8-Bit Pop! Vinyl Figure #23

The list above is only a fraction of what’s available so take some time to hunt through the collection. Keep in mind that many of the figures will sell out quickly, especially if they’re an exclusive, so grab them while you can. Again, additional Pop figures will be added to the sale in the coming days, so keep tabs on this link for new options. Shipping is free on orders of $79 or more.

If you jumped all over the Rick and Morty Mad Max Rick Pop Rides figure, you might be interested to know that Rick and Morty Geeki Tiki mugs are a reality, and you can pre-order the entire lineup right here for $17.99 each with shipping slated for November.

There are 10 mugs in total, and if you’re wondering whether or not the collection includes a Pickle Rick Tiki mug, the answer is “yes”. You should probably jump on that one quickly. The Rick mug and the Mr. Meeseeks mug will likely be among the most popular in the collection as well. Just make sure to take note of the capacity of each mug as they range from 12oz all the way up to 24oz but the price is the same.

