Funko’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ 30th Anniversary Sail Dress Ariel Pop Arrives Today

Disney’s animated classic The Little Mermaid turns 30 this November, and Funko is celebrating with a Pop figure featuring Ariel in the sail dress that she wears when she first arrives on land. As you can see from the image above, the box includes 30th anniversary and BoxLunch exclusive branding. If you want to get your hands on it for your collection, here’s what you need to know…

The Little Mermaid 30th Anniversary Ariel Sail Dress Pop Figure #545 will be available to order online right here starting at approximately 8:45pm PST (11:45pm EST) tonight March 18th. Inside that link you’ll also find a collection of new The Little Mermaid apparel and accessories. Note that BoxLunch Funko exclusives of this caliber tend to sell out quickly, so jump on it while you can.

The new Ariel Pop figure follows a…wave of The Little Mermaid Pop figures that were unveiled at London Toy Fair back in January. You can pre-order the entire collection of new Pop figures, Mini figures, and 5 Star figures right here with shipping slated for August.

The complete breakdown of new The Little Mermaid Funko releases includes Pop figures of Ariel in a purple dress, Ariel with a bag, Ursula with her eels, Chef Louis, Scuttle with a fork, Prince Eric, and a whopping 10-inch tall Pop of Ursula (go for that one first). Beyond the Pop figures, you’ll also find 5 Star figures of Ariel, Ariel as a princess, and Ursula as well as a collection of mini figures.

Finally, Disney released another Blu-ray option for 30th anniversary of The Little Mermaid, and it looks as though it is well worth the upgrade – especially if you’re making the jump to 4K Ultra HD. Even the 1080p version is based on a new transfer, so there should be a quality jump there as well. Plus, there are loads of new special features.

At the time of writing, you can order The Little Mermaid 30th Anniversary Signature Collection release on standard Blu-ray for $24.96 or in 4K UHD for $29.96. The official list of special features includes:

Sing-Along Mode (NEW) – Sing along to the movie in this sing-along version of the film.

Alan Menken & the Leading Ladies Song (NEW) – From the voice of a mermaid to the tunes of a muse, the music of Alan Menken has scored the soundtrack for some of Disney’s most iconic leading ladies. Join Alan, Jodi Benson (Ariel), Paige O’Hara (Belle), Judy Kuhn (Pocahontas Singing Voice), Lillias White (Calliope) and Donna Murphy (Mother Gothel) as we celebrate the music of their films in honor of the one that started it all … “The Little Mermaid.” In this discussion, the ladies will share their memories of musically creating their characters with Alan, discuss what it means to be part of the Disney Princess/leading lady legacy and create new memories as they sing with Alan around a baby grand piano.

“What I Want From You…Is YOUR VOICE” (NEW) – Enter the recording studio and get an inside look at the cast of “The Little Mermaid” in their original recording sessions.

Stories From Walt’s Office – Gadgets & Gizmos (NEW) – Like Ariel, Walt Disney was a collector of many different things from miniatures to early mechanical characters that inspired the invention of audio-animatronics. We take a look at some the collections that Walt kept in his office in the third episode of this series.

#TreasuresUntold (NEW) – Join Ruby Rose Turner and Olivia Sanabia from the Disney Channel Original Series “Coop and Cami Ask the World” as they take a deep dive to explore some hidden treasures and fun facts about Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

DCapella “Part of Your World” Music Video (NEW)

Classic Bonus Features:

Deleted Character: Harold The Merman

Under The Scene: The Art Of Live Action Reference

Howard’s Lecture

Audio Commentary With Ron Clements, John Musker and Alan Menken

Digital Exclusives:

“Part of Your World” – A 30-Year Retrospective – Songwriter Alan Menken and Jodi Benson, the acting and singing voice of Ariel, sing the epitome of Disney “I Want” songs “Part of Your World” and discuss its impact since it was first heard 30 years ago.

Classic Bonus Features – Over 3 additional hours of previously released classic bonus features including Deleted Scenes, Easter Eggs, Music Videos and more!

