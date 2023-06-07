Gal Gadot's New Spy Movie Heart of Stone Debuts New Look

Wonder Woman and Red Notice star Gal Gadot is jumping into another action blockbuster — and we have a new look at what that will entail. The latest issue of Empire debuted a new teaser image for Heart of Stone, a new Netflix action film led by Gadot. Heart of Stone is directed by Tom Harper (The Aeronauts, Wild Rose) from a script from Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures). In addition to the photo, Gadot teased in the interview that Heart of Stone is inspired by other recent action blockbusters.

"I realised that there was an audience for a female action protagonist," Gadot explained in the interview. "I grew up watching Bond, and Mission, and Bourne. I wanted to create a really strong, female-driven action movie that is for everybody, not a male story that's been done many times already."

(Photo: Netflix / Empire)

"The scene was even crazier, at a higher altitude," Gadot revealed. "and we got into the science of it and dialled it down so that a human could do it. That was something I wanted to really make sure we nailed. That could be done by people."

"What I can do as an actor, I'll always go for it and… fight with intention and really perform that," Gadot continued. "The crazy, crazy stuff, I can't, they won't let me!"

What is Heart of Stone about?

Heart of Stone centers on elite agent, Rachel Stone, who harbors a secret even bigger than her career with the CIA: She's the only woman who stands between an ultra-mysterious, powerful, global, peace-keeping organization the Charter, and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, the Heart.

Heart of Stone also stars Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Jon Kortajarena, and Archie Madekwe. The film is produced by Skydance Media's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger alongside Gadot and Pilot Wave producing partner Jason Varsano, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn. Heart of Stone is reportedly being regarded as a "high priority" potential franchise for Netflix, after the streaming service acquired the rights to the project in Skydance's auction in January of 2021.

Heart of Stone is expected to debut on Netflix on Friday, August 11th.