Netflix Reveals Heart of Stone Trailer at TUDUM

Netflix just rolled out the trailer for Heart of Stone during their massive TUDUM event. In 2023, audiences can watch Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt deliver some high-octane stunt work in the new action thriller. As spy movies go, there's a lot of the hallmarks in this trailer. We've got chases, sneaking sections and of course exotic locales aplenty. Tom Harper directs the picture from a script written by Greg Rucka (who famously has made some massive comics!) and Allison Schroeder who is coming off her success with Hidden Figures. Rachel Stone is the hopeful beginning of a franchise for Gadot, who is also bringing the Wicked Witch to life in Snow White for Disney down the line. Check out the teaser for everything to come in 2023 down below!

On Twitter, Netflix said, "Heart of Stone may not be hitting Netflix until 2023, but stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt just gave the world an exclusive first look at their huge spy action thriller in #TUDUM"

This isn't the first time that Gadot has worked with Netflix. Red Notice was a big win for the streamer after the pandemic and is getting two sequels that will be shot back-to-back. Director Rawston Marshall Thurber actually spoke with Empire Magazine about getting all that talent together.

"I mean, talk about charisma," he shared. "So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? I feel very, very fortunate. It's a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it's a function of casting. You either have it or you don't. And those guys have something special."

For their part, the company seems committed to bringing the audience this kind of spectacle. "We have to be more consistent at making these movies more culturally relevant and putting them in the zeitgeist," Netflix executive Scott Stuber previously said. "We know the audience is there for these movies, but I want people to feel that impact in their conversations with friends and colleagues where they're saying did you hear about this movie 'Old Guard'? We've done it, but we haven't done it consistently."

