Gal Gadot Reveals Who Would Win in a Fight Between Wonder Woman and Godzilla

Last month the battle for the ages arrived in theaters and on HBO Max as Godzilla vs Kong was released. The film from Legendary's MonsterVerse ended up being a major boon for subscribers to the streaming service and ended up dethroning Wonder Woman 1984 in terms of views according to one report. That will be the closest we'll ever see Diana Prince and the King of the Monsters come to blows but that doesn't mean Gal Gadot doesn't have an idea who might win. Speaking onJimmy Kimmel Live, the host noted Wonder Woman 3 is on the way and teased he heard Godzilla would be in it. When Kimmel said he thought Wonder Woman might win that fight, Gadot replied: "You said that but I would say the same thing."

Warner Bros. was quick to announce that Gadot and director Patty Jenkins will return once again for a third Wonder Woman movie. Not much about the film has been announced since then (like Godzilla's potential involvement) but other details about projects going on in Hollywood have been revealed that might present a problem. Ahead of the Wonder Woman 3 news the film was confirmed that Jenkins would go to a galaxy far, far away and direct the upcoming Rogue Squadron movie for Lucasfilm. That project already has a release date set for 2023, meaning the third Wonder Woman may not happen until afterward.

Godzilla and Kong on the other hand have not had any additional details about more movies announced at all but the fandom has been chomping at the bit for news about another movie featuring their favorite Titans.

"Hopefully there will be (more), I have no idea. If not the peak then the plateau that everyone has been aiming for," Godzilla vs. Kong writer Max Borenstein previously told Collider. "This is a point that has been a part of the ambition since the beginning, so I look forward to whatever the next iteration of this franchise is. This has certainly been getting these two characters, like The Avengers, you build to that place. That's not to say there aren't future movies that bring everyone together."

Godzilla vs. Kong is now streaming on HBO Max along with the other three MonsterVerse movies, Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.