Gal Gadot Says She’d Return as Wonder Woman On One Very Divisive Condition

Gal Gadot has played the screen version of Wonder Woman for almost a decade, debuting as Diana Prince in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before leading two solo films and appearing across the DC Extended Universe that Zack Snyder built. However, Snyder’s vision for the franchise, anchored by a somber tone and a tendency to portray heroes as morally grey figures, split critics and audiences even as it earned a devoted following. The divide only widened after Snyder departed the DCEU in 2017, as the movies that came after grew increasingly disconnected, a result of Warner Bros. constantly trying to course-correct and salvage the DCEU from plummeting profits and critical standing. After this chaotic period, James Gunn and Peter Safran were tasked with relaunching the DC Universe, with a . However, Gadot would return to the role if certain conditions were met.

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“If Zack comes back to run DC, I’ll come back,” Gadot said in a new interview with JoBlo Celebrity Access. The comment came in response to a direct question about whether she would return to the DC if Snyder were given the chance to make Justice League 2 and 3, or even another Wonder Woman film, a scenario the host raised given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance merger. The remark also follows Gadot’s recent comments to the Happy, Sad Confused podcast, where she criticized how DC Studios handled both her exit from the role and former Superman actor Henry Cavill’s departure from the franchise.

Can Another Movie with Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman Ever Happen?

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

A Snyder-led return to DC Studios remains unlikely under the current corporate structure. First of all, Paramount Skydance’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery has not closed, delayed by an antitrust lawsuit from a coalition of state attorneys general that pushed a trial date to March 2027. Since Paramount pays a daily fee to Warner until the deal is closed, the whole process might become simply too expensive. In that case, Warner continues to oversee DC Studios, which currently has the creative freedom to build their story. Parallel to that, Paramount intends to keep Gunn and Safran running DC Studios largely as is once the deal eventually clears, meaning things won’t change if the deal is closed. In other words, regardless of what happens with the merger, any discussion about a DC Studios course change is unlikely, unless the upcoming theatrical slate underperforms significantly.

Even if Gunn and Safran fail to deliver the box office results Paramount or Warner expects, the most probable outcome would be replacing them with someone new. Snyder’s tenure at DC was divisive, after all, and even his first movies represented a massive investment. Executives looking to reset the DC brand’s public image following any future setback are more prone to favor a clean creative break over a Snyder return, so they can minimize risks.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

On that note, Gadot’s standing as a bankable leading star has also weakened in recent years. Her new Prime Video thriller The Runner debuted to a 9 percent critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest of her career, following a string of similarly poor results. Disney’s Snow White, in which she played the Evil Queen, finished its theatrical run with just $205.7 million worldwide against a production budget exceeding $270 million, one of the studio’s costliest live-action remakes. In addition, her Netflix thriller Heart of Stone, carrying a reported $150 million budget, managed only a 31 percent critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Looking further back, even her second Wonder Woman solo movie has been heavily criticized by fans. That downturn has coincided with public backlash over Gadot’s outspoken support for Israel amid the genocide in Palestine, which also makes it harder for studios to give her the role of Wonder Woman, who needs to avoid controversy to be a universal symbol.

It doesn’t seem we’ll have Gadot as Diana Prince anytime soon, but all her DCEU appearances are still available to watch on HBO Max, including her great first solo movie.